NASA still trying to revive silent Lunar Trailblazer moon orbiter

News
By published

The efforts will continue through mid-June, when lighting conditions will make it tough for Lunar Trailblazer to charge its batteries.

a cube-shaped gold foil-wrapped spacecraft above a grey, dusty orb
An artist's depiction of Lunar Trailblazer at work around the moon. (Image credit: Lockheed Martin Space/Lunar Trailblazer)

NASA hasn't given up on Lunar Trailblazer yet.

The 440-pound (200-kilogram) probe went silent a day after its Feb. 26 launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Shortly after liftoff, the mission team determined that Lunar Trailblazer was spinning slowly and running low on power, as it could not orient itself to harvest enough sunlight to charge its batteries as planned.

More than two months have passed since that rather dire assessment, but NASA is still working to revive the orbiter — and it will keep doing so for another six weeks.

"The mission team's modeling indicates that the lighting conditions from May through mid-June are favorable to provide enough sunlight on the spacecraft’s solar panels to recharge the batteries to an operational level and potentially regain command of the spacecraft," NASA officials wrote in an update on Wednesday (April 30).

"The mission team has determined that, if the ability to command the spacecraft can be reestablished, the propulsion system is thawed and the instruments are operable, it may be possible to return the spacecraft to an elliptical lunar orbit and complete its lunar science objectives," they added.

The mission team knows Lunar Trailblazer's precise position thanks to ground-based tracking, NASA officials said the update. If contact is successfully reestablished, the agency will hold a "continuation/termination review" to determine if the probe can indeed proceed with its mission.

"If a signal isn't received by the end of the period, however, NASA will begin moving to close out the mission," the update reads.

Related stories:

  — SpaceX rocket launches private moon lander and NASA 'trailblazer' to hunt for lunar water (video)

—  1st map of moon water could help Artemis astronauts live at the lunar south pole

 — Can NASA's Artemis moon missions count on using lunar water ice?

The $94 million Lunar Trailblazer mission aims to map the moon's water stores from lunar orbit, gathering information that could aid future crewed exploration of Earth's nearest neighbor. And that's a key NASA goal: Via its Artemis program, the agency is working to establish one or more bases near the moon's south pole, which is thought to be rich in water ice.

Lunar Trailblazer launched with another spacecraft that was designed to help NASA's moon endeavors — Athena, the second moon lander from Houston company Intuitive Machines.

But things didn't go as planned for Athena, either; the lander toppled over shortly after touching down near the moon's south pole on March 6, bringing a premature end to its scheduled 10-day mission.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about missions

NASA astronauts prep ISS for new solar arrays on 5th-ever all-female spacewalk

Psyche spacecraft's sci-fi thrusters suffer glitch on way to metal-rich asteroid

Metroid games in order: Chronological and release
See more latest
Most Popular
two astronauts in white spacesuits work outside a space station
NASA astronauts prep ISS for new solar arrays on 5th-ever all-female spacewalk
earth can be seen behind metallic tubing and wires on the outside of a spacecraft
FAA grounds Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket until failure investigation is complete
illustration showing a boxy silver spacecraft with large solar arrays in deep space
Psyche spacecraft's sci-fi thrusters suffer glitch on way to metal-rich asteroid
depictions of people raising their hands towards the sky underneath a stretched-out depiction of a goddess forming an arcing sky above them, with stars covering her body
These 5000-year-old Egyptian coffins depict the Milky Way galaxy, astrophysicist says
A stunning long-duration photograph of the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station with the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft docked above Earth’s atmospheric glow as seen 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean.
International Space Station fires thrusters to avoid Chinese rocket debris
night sky map graphic
See Saturn and Venus flank ghostly Neptune in the pre-dawn sky on May 2
a cracker topped with a slice of meat, cheese and a drizzle of red paste, all floating in zero gravity in a space station module lined with wires and computer screens
ISS astronaut shares recipe for a 'ranger' burger | Space photo of the day for May 1, 2025
three grey moons orbit a planet lined with rings of clouds
Evidence of controversial Planet 9 uncovered in sky surveys taken 23 years apart
A cropped image of the asteroid Vesta&#039;s surface captured as NASA&#039;s Dawn spacecraft departed the rocky body on a trajectory to rendezvous with Ceres.
Asteroid Vesta is at its brightest this week. Here's how to find it in the night sky
Thousands of galaxies in various shapes and sizes are captured in this new image from the James Webb Space Telescope. More distant galaxies appear redder and smaller, compared to galaxies that are closer and appear larger and white or blueish.
James Webb Space Telescope captures thousands of galaxies in a cosmic 'feast' (image)