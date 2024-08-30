NASA gives Intuitive Machines $117 million for 2027 mission to moon's south pole

Intuitive Machines just scored a contract for another robotic moon mission.

NASA has awarded the Houston-based company, which earlier this year aced the first-ever private lunar landing, a $116.9 million deal to carry six agency science instruments to the lunar south pole in 2027.

"The instruments on this newly awarded flight will help us achieve multiple scientific objectives and strengthen our understanding of the moon's environment," Chris Culbert, manager of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in a statement.

"For example, they'll help answer key questions about where volatiles — such as water, ice, or gas — are found on the lunar surface and measure radiation in the South Pole region, which could advance our exploration efforts on the moon and help us with continued exploration of Mars."

Intuitive Machines' first lander, a solar-powered craft called Odysseus, touched down near the moon's south pole this past February. It operated for seven Earth days, the expected duration of its historic surface mission.

The company is gearing up for its second trip to Earth's nearest neighbor; liftoff of the IM-2 mission, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is expected later this year. IM-2 will head toward the south polar region as well; it carries a NASA payload called PRIME-1 (Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1) that will hunt for water ice, which is thought to be abundant in the area.

Intuitive Machines plans to launch the IM-3 moon mission next year. The newly awarded contract will support the company's fourth lunar effort. All of these missions were or will be supported by CLPS, an initiative that seeks to gather a wealth of moon data ahead of the planned arrival of astronauts later this decade via NASA's Artemis program.

A selfie snapped by Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander on the surface of the moon on Feb. 22, 2024. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

The six payloads that will fly on the 2027 mission are expected to weigh a total of about 174 pounds (79 kilograms), NASA officials said. The agency provided the following description of the instruments: