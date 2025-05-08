What will happen to VIPER? NASA shifts into reverse on canceled moon rover

News
By published

VIPER won't be flying commercial after all.

Artist&#039;s illustration of NASA&#039;s ice-hunting VIPER rover exploring the moon.
Artist's illustration of NASA's ice-hunting VIPER rover exploring the moon. (Image credit: NASA/Daniel Rutter)

It seems NASA's ice-hunting VIPER rover won't be hitching a ride to the moon as a part of a private sector partnership, as the space agency had previously sought.

The Volatiles Investigating Polar Explorer Rover (VIPER) has had a rocky, uncertain year. NASA announced its cancellation last summer over budget concerns, then opened a solicitation request for private sector partnerships in an attempt to get VIPER to the moon at no additional cost to the government. On Wednesday (May 7), NASA announced the cancellation of that search, and thanked the companies that submitted proposals.

“We appreciate the efforts of those who proposed to the Lunar Volatiles Science Partnership Announcement for Partnership Proposals call,” NASA's Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Nicky Fox said in the statement. "We look forward to accomplishing future volatiles science with VIPER as we continue NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration efforts.”

VIPER is designed to hunt for water ice deposits near the moon's south pole — an area of interest to NASA, as it plans to establish a permanent presence there as a part of the Artemis program. VIPER was designed to help assess potentially life-supporting resources ahead of those future crewed installations.

Originally, VIPER was slated to land on the lunar surface aboard Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic's Griffin lander, as a part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Griffin is expected to launch to the moon later this year, but will now be carrying Astrolab's FLIP moon rover instead.

Last July, NASA said that the VIPER cancellation would save the space agency about $84 million in development costs, in addition to its initial $250 million estimation and more than $250 million in projected over costs. Now, with NASA no longer seeking partnerships for VIPER in the private sector, it is unclear how the rover will get to the moon.

Four white-coated, yellow hard hat-wearing technicians assemble a robotic explorer in a white room.

Technicians assemble NASA's VIPER moon rover in a clean room. (Image credit: NASA/Helen Arase Vargas)
Related stories:

NASA unveils landing site on the moon for ice-hunting VIPER rover

VIPER back from the dead? NASA asks US companies to partner on ice-hunting moon rover

NASA picks 9 companies to develop Mars 'commercial services' ideas

The Trump administration's recently released "skinny budget" proposes to reduce NASA's funding by 24%. More than half of that cut would come from the Science Mission Directorate, painting an unclear future not only for VIPER but a slew of other missions as well.

In the meantime, VIPER is fully assembled and ready to launch, save its need for a lander to ferry it to the lunar surface and a rocket to launch it into space. "The agency will announce a new strategy for VIPER in the future," NASA said in Wednesday's statement.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about moon

Our moon may have once been as hellish as Jupiter's super volcanic moon Io

Lunar laser: China makes 1st daytime laser-ranging measurement from Earth to the moon

A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth. Here's what it might look like
See more latest
Most Popular
A piece of space debris streaks with flame as it burns up in the atmosphere.
A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth. Here's what it might look like
a bright blue-white ring of light on a black background, with a plume of bright white gas ejecting from a nozzle in its center
US Space Force test fires thrusters for moon surveillance spacecraft
An aerial view of NYC with water around it.
Satellites show 28 US cities are sinking, including NYC and Chicago: 'Infrastructure can be silently compromised'
a man and a boy, each dressed in spacesuits, pose wearing mission patches against a dark background
Astronaut Scott Kelly joins 'Mission Dry', stars in Goodnites underwear campaign film
three men in clean room suits look at a spacecraft under assembly
Planet hunter Plato gets its eyes | Space photo of the day for May 7, 2025
a group of six people assembled at night before a cosmic backdrop
Teenage drama is interrupted by extraterrestrial phenomena in this exclusive clip for 'Watch the Skies' (video)
The potentially hazardous asteroid 612356 2002 JX8 is pictured against a field of blurry white stars, with its location highlighted with a white arrow.
A stadium-sized asteroid will fly past Earth on May 9, and you can watch it live (video)
a man in a black suit and glasses holds his hands up at shoulder height while speaking on a stage
Europe's space agency weighs fallout from proposed NASA budget cuts that could threaten joint missions
An illustration of the Earth looking very small on the right, and an image of the sun on the left.
Earth's skies pulse in sync with the sun's solar flares
four strange characters posing for a promo shot
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' returns to theaters later this year for 50th anniversary of Transylvanian aliens landing on Earth