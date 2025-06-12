Star Trek to Star Wars, The Fantastic Four to Predator — here are 10 sci-fi comic books coming your way in 2025

We're fast approaching peak comic book reading season as the summer months appear right over the horizon. To welcome this joyous occasion, we’ve assembled a colorful cavalcade of upcoming sci-fi titles from Marvel, IDW, and Skybound to bring to your immediate attention. Grab one of these beautifully illustrated stories, pour yourself an ice-cold drink, find a spot in the sun, and enjoy!

Publishers both major and indie are gearing up for one of the most prolific times of the year, bolstered with fresh titles that include franchises like "Star Wars," "Star Trek," "The Fantastic Four," "Predator," "Transformers," and even an original series from "John "Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

All are currently available for pre-order through your favorite brick-and-mortar comic shop or online outlets such as MyComicShop and Comixology, while many of them are also available digitally via Amazon Kindle. Let's plow into the pile!

IMPERIAL #1: $6.99 at Amazon Writer: Jonathan Hickman

Artists: Federico Vicentini, Iban Coello

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Release Date: June 4, 2025 Synopsis: Imperial is a revolutionary four-issue event series that rearranges the Marvel cosmos to lay a new foundation for an entirely new landscape of interconnected space-set comic book series arriving later this year. Launching with the elimination of many prominent intergalactic leaders, rulers are overthrown as empires fall and power is grabbed, heralding a reshuffled galactic order for Hulks, Black Panthers, Novas, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Available in paperback or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1: $4.99 at Amazon Writer: Greg Pak

Artist: Sumit Kumar

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Release Date: June 11, 2025 Synopsis: Two threats converge on the Galactus herald also known as Norrin Radd, one from Earth and another from the far reach of the cosmos as the Sentinel of the Spaceways faces the end of his existence and finds himself forced to choose between his ultimate salvation or eternal damnation. Will be available in paperback or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA – CHAOS AGENT #1: $4.99 at Amazon Writer: Cherish Chen

Artist: Gabriel Guzman

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Release Date: June 18, 2025 Synopsis: Following two successful 40-issue runs occurring during the Original Trilogy timeline, Doctor Aphra heads into one of her most surprising misadventures as the galaxy far, far away evolves in the wake of the Battle of Jakku. With her criminal past pardoned, Aphra is now recruited by her good buddy Luke Skywalker to employ her instinctive treasure-hunting skills for the benefit of the New Republic. Will be available in paperback or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

PLANET DEATH #1: $2.65 at mycomicshop.com Writer: Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti

Artists: Tomás Giorello, Dave Stewart

Publisher: Bad Idea

Release Date: July 9, 2025 Synopsis: An invasionary army, millions of miles from home, touch down on a hostile frozen planet to embark on a suicide mission to destroy an enemy weapon. Corporal Scott and his battalion lead the charge but the human squad is slaughtered by a superior alien force. As the battle’s only survivor, Scott must try and cross behind enemy lines over a perilous landscape littered with predators without being captured to complete the impossible mission. Planet Death is being co-created by blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman ‘78, Green Lantern). Will be available in paperback from comic book stores.

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1: $4.99 at Amazon Writer: Christopher Cantwell

Artist: Megan Levens

Publisher: IDW

Release Date: July 16, 2025 Synopsis: This five-issue miniseries is a salute to the unsung heroes of the "Star Trek" universe who are disintegrated, vaporized, burned, and blown up on a regular basis. These valiant red-uniformed crew members appear in their own comic book story on a dangerous mission where no one is safe and few return. "Red Shirts" introduces readers to a whole new cast of ensigns and lieutenants just before they’re eaten, crunched, pummeled, or dropped out of an airlock. Will be available in paperback or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

TRANSFORMERS: WORST BOT EVER: $12.99 at Amazon Writer: Brian “Smitty” Smith

Artist: März Jr.

Publisher: Skybound Comet

Release Date: July 22, 2025 Synopsis: Here’s a new young adult original graphic novel introducing the crazy adventures of the bot who’s mightier than the sword. Ballpoint is considered the worst and biggest Decepticon failure. After its last attempt to take down the Autobots goes terribly awry, he’s booted out of the Decepticons forever. Will Ballpoint be able to prove his value by beating the Autobots by himself? Or will he continue to fail and discover being the best is...More than Meets the Eye? Available to pre-order in paperback on Amazon, or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1: $5.99 at Amazon Writer: Benjamin Percy

Artist: Marcelo Ferreira

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Release Date: August 13, 2025 Synopsis: The Marvel Universe is targeted by the galaxy’s most terrifying hunters. A Predator King, outfitted with a vibranium arsenal and helped by a human accomplice, launches an Earthly invasion to claim our planet as a private hunting preserve. It’s the brutal kickoff to a mind-blowing 5-issue battle between the Predators and the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. Will be available in paperback or digitally via Amazon Kindle.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS - THE SEEDS OF SALVATION #1: $4.99 at midtowncomics.com Writer: Robbie Thompson

Artist: Travis Mercer

Publisher: IDW

Release Date: August 27, 2025 Synopsis: With a story by Robbie Thompson, who is actually listed as an official writer of Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4, IDW's five-issue limited series brings Nurse Chapel, Una, La'An, and Spock together with a plucky new robotic sidekick named D6 for a thrilling unpredictable adventure on an ice-covered planet and secrets lurking beneath its surface. Will be available in paperback or digitally.

STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING #1: -$0.50 at midtowncomics.com Writer: Tilly and Susan Bridges

Artist: Angel Hernandez

Publisher: IDW

Release Date: September 1, 2025 Synopsis: Thirty years after the TV series made its triumphant debut, Captain Janeway and the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager return for one final mission before they head home to Earth. This five-issue limited series offers the final resolution fans have been waiting decades to witness. The final shot in the Emmy-winning show featured the titular starship approaching Earth before the screen goes black… However, what if just moments after that, there was one last emergency for the fearless Captain Janeway and her valiant crew? Will be available in paperback or digitally.

FANTASTIC FOUR #1: at Amazon Writer: Ryan North

Artist: Humberto Ramos

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Release Date: September 7, 2025 Synopsis: When the Fantastic Four take on Doctor Doom, everything goes smoothly until stuff suddenly goes completely off the rails, stranding the heroic team members in four individual eras of Earth's history. Alone and separated in totally different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue all struggle to survive. A glimmer of hope is found by reaching the Forever Stone, a bulky mass of pure granite that’s one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet. Will be available in paperback or digitally via Amazon .