Sci-fi cult classic 'Event Horizon' scares up a prequel comic series later this year and we can't wait

British director Paul W.S. Anderson's 1997 sci-fi horror flick "Event Horizon" has become a certified cult classic over the years and it's considered one of the best space horror movies of all time thanks to its atmospheric religious imagery, techno-orchestral score, and haunted house jump scares.

Event Horizon tells the chilling supernatural tale of a rescue vessel investigating a missing spaceship that reappears near Neptune after a seven-year absence. But what happened to the original ship and its crew? It's been long-rumored that an "Event Horizon" prequel TV series was in development by Paramount, and that still hasn't materialized but remains categorized as an active project.

Well, tired of waiting for this overdue origin story, IDW Publications will release the official five-issue miniseries "Event Horizon: Dark Descent" starting on Aug. 20, 2025, that tells the nightmarish tale of the Event Horizon's original crew and their hellish trip into a black hole.

"There are few films better suited for an expansion than 'Event Horizon,'" notes Series Editor Nicolas Niño. "It's a strong character-driven horror movie that hints at a whole other dimension we get to build upon. And build we shall. This is a creative team possessed by some dark and seductive muse guiding their hands through a story in which evil never loses. Strap in now — DARK DESCENT is only the beginning of the pandemonium."

Image 1 of 2 Artist Jeffrey Love's cover for "Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1" (Image credit: IDW) Artist Christian Ward's variant cover for "Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1" (Image credit: IDW)

Penned by Eisner Award-winning writer Christian Ward ("Batman: City of Madness") and matched with artist Tristan Jones ("Aliens: Defiance") and colorist Pip Martin ("That Texas Blood"), "Event Horizon: Dark Descent" occurs prior to the film's screen narrative.

The graphic novel explores what actually happened to the doomed Captain Kilpack and that first disastrous mission when their experimental craft drifts into a demonic dimension lorded over by an entity called Paimon, the eyeless King of Hell.

"It's a huge privilege to be handed the keys of such a beloved film, one I take very seriously, and I have some extremely exciting things up my sleeve," says Ward in a press statement. "Big gory swings will be happening. You'll never see the film in the same light again."

"Event Horizon: Dark Descent #1" arrives Aug. 20, 2025, featuring a main cover by Jeffrey Alan Love, and variant covers by Christian Ward, Martin Simmonds, and Joshua Hixson.