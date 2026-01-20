Universal truths: Astronomy's deepest theories quiz
Test your grasp of the forces and ideas that shape our universe.
Astronomy isn't just about gazing at stars, it's about understanding the invisible forces that govern everything from planetary motion to the expansion of the universe. Behind every orbit, black hole, and cosmic ripple lies a theory that explains how the universe works.
This quiz dives into the foundational concepts that have revolutionized our understanding of space and time.
You'll encounter questions on gravity, general relativity, spacetime curvature, and the laws of motion that underpin celestial mechanics.
Whether you're a student of physics, a space enthusiast, or just curious about how the universe holds itself together, this quiz offers a chance to test your knowledge of the principles that shape reality.
See how well you score below!
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
