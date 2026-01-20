Universal truths: Astronomy's deepest theories quiz

Quizzes
By published

Test your grasp of the forces and ideas that shape our universe.

An abstract image of various blue lines in concentric circles with a white light in the middle.
Astronomy is full of theories and fundamental concepts. Do you know what they are? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Astronomy isn't just about gazing at stars, it's about understanding the invisible forces that govern everything from planetary motion to the expansion of the universe. Behind every orbit, black hole, and cosmic ripple lies a theory that explains how the universe works.

This quiz dives into the foundational concepts that have revolutionized our understanding of space and time.

Whether you're a student of physics, a space enthusiast, or just curious about how the universe holds itself together, this quiz offers a chance to test your knowledge of the principles that shape reality.

See how well you score below!

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.