Sony cameras are renowned for their quality, but if you're not using the right lens, you may not be getting the most out of your Sony camera. That's why we have put together an expert guide to the best Sony lenses.

Our guide covers both prime and zoom lenses and it's important to understand the difference. The former have a fixed focal length, meaning you have to physically get closer to your subject. Typically, you'll get better optical quality from prime lenses but the trade-off is the lack of zoom.

Another factor to bear in mind is just how much bulk you want to add to your kit. We have detailed the weight of each lens, but the heavier your equipment is, the more likely it is that you'll need one of the best tripods. So read on, and let us help you choose the right Sony lens. Or if you want to look at the best camera models out now we have a guide to the best cameras.

The quick list

Below you'll find out our picks of the best Sony lenses, alongside a brief explanation of how and why they stand out. Click 'read more below' for a more in-depth look at each lens.

Best Sony lenses we recommend in 2025

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Best FE wide angle prime lens

Image 1 of 2 This Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens may not be cheap but its image quality is hard to beat. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens fits nicely onto a full-frame camera and is trim against the body. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens Best FE wide-angle lens: The ultra-wide focal length and fast f/1.8 aperture are exceptional for detailed astrophotography. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Sony E-mount Focal range: 14mm fixed Aperture range: f/1.8 to f/16 Autofocus: Yes - XD motors Thread size: N/A Weight: 16.3 oz (460 g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Incredibly optically sharp + Excellent build quality + Very lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest wide-angle on the market - No Optical SteadyShot (OSS) - Niche focal length

Buy it if: ✅ You prioritize portability: Its remarkably compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry for extended periods.



✅ You frequently shoot in low light or need a wide angle: The fast f/1.8 aperture allows for superb light gathering in dim environments and astrophotography, plus the 14mm focal length is perfect for wide-angle shots.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You use screw-in filters: The lack of a front filter thread necessitates using fiddly rear gel filters or specialized filter holders.



❌ You are on a tight budget: As a G Master lens, it comes with premium glass elements and a price tag to match.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens is an outstanding achievement in optical quality, delivering truly exceptional images in a compact and lightweight package. It's a top choice for a range of specialisms from astro and landscape to portrait photography.

The Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens is a testament to Sony's G Master series, offering an incredibly wide 14mm focal length paired with a super-fast f/1.8 aperture. Despite its impressive specifications, it boasts a remarkably compact design and weighs just over 16 ounces (460 g). It's an ideal companion for Sony E-mount full-frame cameras, particularly for those looking to capture expansive astro shots, wide landscapes and architectural shots. The optical designs features 14 elements including two extreme aspherical elements and one super extra-low dispersion element which are designed to deliver superb resolution from corner to corner.

The lens performed well during astrophotography testing in our full Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens review. Its wide-open sharpness is truly impressive, with coma aberration well controlled, leading to pinpoint stars across the frame. The f/1.8 aperture allows for significant light gathering, enabling shorter exposure times or lower ISO settings, something that helped us get clear photos of the Milky Way during our testing. The fast and quiet autofocus, powered by two linear Motors, proved reliable even in low-light conditions.

While the lens offers outstanding image quality, it does come with a few considerations. The bulbous front element means there's no traditional front filter thread, requiring the use of rear gel filters or specialized external filter holders. We also observed noticeable vignetting at f/1.8, though this is common for ultra-wide lenses and can often be corrected in post-processing. The build quality is as expected for a G Master lens, featuring a robust dust and moisture-resistant design, making it suitable for challenging conditions.

The lens also includes a customizable focus hold button and a de-clickable aperture ring, which is a valuable feature for videographers. Its minimum focus distance of 9.8 inches (25 cm) allows for interesting close-up perspectives, although its primary strength lies in its wide-angle capabilities. The Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens is a significant investment, but its performance and portability justify the cost for serious photographers and astrophotographers.

Read our Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM Attributes Notes Design Small and lightweight Performance Sharp and distortion free astrophotography Functionality Fast aperture for low-light and excellent autofocus

Today's best Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 G Master deals $1,698 View $1,698 View Low Stock $1,698 View Show more

Best E prime lens

Image 1 of 4 The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens review is an ideal lens for beginner astrophotographers. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens features three aspherical and three extra-low dispersion glass elements for exceptional sharpness. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens is perfect for Sony APS-C cameras like the A6000 series. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens is compact and lightweight, perfect for on-the-go photography. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Buy it if: ✅ You are a vlogger or content creator: Its wide field of view and compact size are perfect for handheld video and self-recording. Pair it with one of Sony's crop sensor cameras like the A6000 series or Sony ZV-E10



✅ You want a portable ultra-wide lens for your APS-C camera: This compact lens allows you to get ultra-wide perspectives and the fast f/1.8 aperture is perfect for low-light scenarios.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You use a full-frame Sony camera: If you have a Sony full-frame camera then this lens will reduce the sensor size to fit the lens, one of Sony's FE lenses will suit your set-up better.

❌ You need maximum corner-to-corner sharpness: This lens is generally sharp but occasionally there is softness and aberrations. If you prioritise edge-to-edge sharpness then you should take a look at Sony's G-master series of lenses.



The bottom line 🔎 Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens: An impressive ultra-wide prime for Sony APS-C cameras, offering a compelling blend of portability, a bright aperture and strong performance for both stills and video.

The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens is part of Sony's APS-C E-mount lineup, designed specifically for cameras with the smaller sensor format. Its headline feature is the ultra-wide 11mm focal length combined with a fast f/1.8 maximum aperture, making it highly versatile for a range of subjects from landscapes to astrophotography. With a weight of just 6.3 ounces (178 g) it is one of the lightest and smallest lenses in its class, complementing the compactness of Sony's Alpha APS-C cameras.

In our full Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens review, we found this lens truly excelled in its astrophotography tests, it managed to capture the Milky Way and skies full of pin-sharp stars. We also thought it would perform well for many different photography styles, including cityscapes, architecture and landscapes.

However, like many ultra-wide lenses, it's not without its quirks. We noted some visible vignetting at f/1.8, particularly in the corners, though this can often be corrected in post-processing. The lens includes an assignable focus hold button and a linear response manual focus for precise control.

The Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens has a dust and moisture-resistant design, adding to its durability. Its 55mm filter thread is a common size, making it easy to share filters with other lenses. While it is an APS-C dedicated lens, its performance and form factor make it an attractive option for photographers seeking a portable and capable ultra-wide perspective without the full-frame cost. It has an accessible price point but still delivers the high-quality performance associated with the Sony E-mount system.

Read our Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony E 11mm f/1.8 lens Attributes Notes Design Super small and compact. Performance Pin sharp stars achieved in astrophotography. Functionality Fast f/1.8 aperture and weather sealed.

Best E zoom lens

Image 1 of 4 The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G is well built without being obtrusively heavy (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The front element of the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens is flourine coated to help reduce ghosting and flaring. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens features the standard zoom and focus rings from all Sony lenses. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane) The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens fits nicely on the Sony A6600. (Image credit: Future: Kimberley Lane)

Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G Best E zoom lens: A versatile standard zoom lens for APS-C cameras with sharp optical performance and a constant f/2.8 aperture. Our expert review: Specifications Type: APS-C Mount type: Sony E-mount Focal range: 16 – 55mm Aperture range: Constant f/2.8 Autofocus: Yes - XD motors Thread size: 67mm Weight: 1.09 lbs (494 g) Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama Reasons to buy + Good build quality + Excellent image quality + Lightweight and travel-friendly Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No OSS - Fair amount of distortion without corrections

Buy it if: ✅ You need a professional-grade standard zoom for your APS-C camera: Its constant f/2.8 aperture and G lens quality make it suitable for professionals and demanding hobbyists. ✅ You frequently shoot in varied lighting conditions: The wide f/2.8 aperture captures detail in dim conditions, delivers a shallow depth of field and can shoot good astro.



Don't buy it if: ❌ Your camera lacks in-body image stabilization (IBIS): There is no optical stabilization with this lens, so if you need image stabilization, it must come from your camera. ❌ You are on a tight budget for a standard zoom: This G-series lens comes with a professional-aimed price tag and can feel like a significant investment.

The bottom line 🔎 The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G is a top-tier standard zoom for Sony APS-C users, offering exceptional image quality and a useful constant f/2.8 aperture. The lack of optical stabilization may put some photographers off but its robust performance makes it an excellent all-around lens.

This is Sony's answer to a professional-grade standard zoom lens for its APS-C E-mount cameras, such as the A6000 series or ZV series. It is equivalent to a 24-82.5mm lens on a full-frame model and it features a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, making it a great option for everything from everyday photography to specialist styles like astrophotography and portraiture. The lens is surprisingly compact for its specifications and balances well on smaller APS-C bodies. Its optical construction features two advanced aspherical elements, two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion glass elements to ensure high resolution and minimal aberrations.

In our Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens review, we noted the high image quality across the zoom range, even when wide open at f/2.8. Autofocus performs well in good light but can struggle in low-light settings. That being said, the f/2.8 aperture is suitable for astrophotography and produces smooth bokeh for top-notch subject isolation. This fast aperture is constant across the entire zoom range, meaning you can control depth of field at any focal length.

One notable absence from this lens is optical image stabilization (OIS). While many modern Sony APS-C cameras feature in-body image stabilization (IBIS), users with older bodies or those who prefer optical stabilization might find this a drawback. We did observe tiny amounts of barrel distortion at the wider end of the zoom range, which is common for lenses of this type but is easily correctable in post-processing. The front lens element has a fluorine coating which repels water and oil, adding more protection to the robust waterproof design.

The Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G includes a customizable focus hold button and a zoom lock switch. This lens is a premium offering within the APS-C ecosystem but if you demand the best optical performance, it proves to be a worthwhile investment to elevate your photography.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G Attributes Notes Design Robust and weather resistant build Performance Sharp optical performance with accurate focus. Functionality Constant f/2.8 aperture and versatile focal length.

Best FE zoom lens

Image 1 of 3 The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM lens is expensive but fantastically sharp with it. (Image credit: Sony) The bulbous front element allows for an internal zoom but means that traditional screw-in filters won't fit. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) The Sony 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens is part of Sony's G-master series which features high-grade glass. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM lens Best FE zoom: This high-performance ultra-wide zoom offers a constant f/2.8 aperture and is a prime lens choice for landscapes and astrophotography. Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Sony E mount Focal range: 12mm to 24mm Aperture range: Fixed f/2.8 Autofocus: Yes, XD motors Thread size: N/A Weight: 1.8 lbs (847 g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Adorama View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Fantastically sharp + Very versatile + It gives you the freedom to shoot almost anything Reasons to avoid - Undoubtedly expensive - Rather heavy - The bulbous element, on occasion, can be tricky to shoot with

Buy it if: ✅ You require a robust ultra-wide zoom for professional work: Its G Master performance makes it suitable for demanding landscape, architectural and astrophotography with the best image quality.



✅ You need a bright aperture across a range of focal lengths: A constant f/2.8 aperture allows for excellent low-light capability and depth of field control.



Don't buy it if: ❌ You frequently use traditional screw-in filters: The bulbous front element prevents traditional screw in filters so gel or specialised filters will be needed. ❌ You are on a tight budget: This lens is part of the G Master series, meaning premium performance but with a price tag to match.



The bottom line 🔎 This lens delivers exceptional image quality, a constant f/2.8 aperture and a robust build. The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens is a powerful tool that captures sharp images in a range of light conditions and angles.

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens is a top-of-the-line ultra-wide zoom for Sony's full-frame E-mount cameras. It brings a range of wide-angle focal lengths and powerful low-light performance from the constant f/2.8 aperture. Despite its advanced optics, it maintains a manageable size, measuring 3.8 x 5.2 inches (97.6 x 137 mm) and weighing 1.86 pounds (847 g). The optical design features 17 elements with three extreme aspherical elements, one aspherical element, three extra-low dispersion (ED) glass elements, two super ED glass elements, all working together to eliminate aberrations and deliver sharpness edge to edge.

In our full Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens review, we rated the image quality highly and found sharpness from edge to edge, even at f/2.8, and particularly at the 12mm focal length. It is an ideal choice for capturing pinpoint stars during astrophotography, when edge-to-edge sharpness is needed. The autofocus system is driven by four extreme dynamic (XD) linear motors, and is fast and precise, capable of keeping up with demanding shooting scenarios.

The optical design has a bulbous front element, necessary for achieving such a wide field of view with a fast aperture but it means that traditional screw-in filters won't work. The lens boasts the typical G Master build quality, with a dust and moisture-resistant design and a fluorine coating on the front element for easy cleaning. The barrel of the lens features a custom focus hold button and a zoom lock switch.

The Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens is a high-end piece of glass and this is reflected in its price. However, for professional landscape, architectural, and astrophotographers who require a super wide perspective with no compromises on image quality or aperture, this lens will be a welcome companion.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master Attributes Notes Design Sturdy and well built internal zoom. Performance Sharp details with great tracking. Functionality Constant f/2.8 aperture with smooth focusing.

Best 50mm lens

Image 1 of 6 The Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM lens can accommodate 67-mm filters. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker) The Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM lens with lens cap. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker) The Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM lens is optimized when paired with a flagship camera body like the Sony A1 II. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker) The Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM lens weighs just over 18 ounces but is quite light for a lens in this class. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker) The design features an iris lock switch and a de-clickable aperture switch. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker) The Sony 50mm f/1.4 GM lens is part of the G-master line which features the best optics available from Sony. (Image credit: Gavin Stoker)

Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens Best 50mm lens: The Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens combines sharpness, beautiful bokeh and a compact design in a super-fast 50mm lens Our expert review: Specifications Type: Full frame Mount type: Sony E mount Focal range: 50mm fixed Aperture range: f/1.4 - f/16 Autofocus: Yes, XD motors Thread size: 67mm Weight: 18.3 oz (516 g) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Adorama

Buy it if: ✅ You need a standard prime with a fast aperture: 50mm provides a good focal length for a range of photography styles and allows added benefits from the max f/1.4 aperture such as creamy bokeh and great low-light performance. ✅ You want a portable lens without sacrificing quality: This lens is relatively compact and portable, even with a rapid f/1.4 aperture and G-master optics



Don't buy it if: ❌ You prioritize the largest aperture: The Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM lens offers a slightly brighter maximum aperture if you really need the biggest aperture as possible.

❌ You find yourself shooting in wildly different focal lengths: While 50mm is a good standard focal length, it might not be enough for people who shoot from wide-angle to telephoto focal length.