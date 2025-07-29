The Celestron Skymaster 15x70 Binoculars are seriously powerful, though a little heavy for prolonged tripod-free use.

Want a pair of stargazing binoculars you can take on the go? Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save over $50 on these super-powerful Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars, in time to observe the Sturgeon moon this August 9.

You can get the Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $79.

True, you won't be just slipping these binoculars into your pocket, since they're quite hefty. But there's a reason for that; they're powerful enough to give some telescopes a run for their money and are brilliant for taking to less light-polluted areas.

Celestron is one of the leading names in optical technology and its products regularly figure into our guides. We reviewed the pro-version of these binos, awarding them four and a half stars and aside from better glass in the Pro ED version, they're nearly identical. At this reduced price, the Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars are a real steal.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Celestron) These binoculars may not be super lightweight but they offer some amazing views of the night sky. (Image credit: Celestron) (Image credit: Celestron) (Image credit: Celestron)

These Celestron 15x70 Skymaster binoculars are a fantastic tool for any astronomer. They're also excellent for nature-watching and viewing sports events, but their huge apertures allow in enough light that they excel at night-time viewing.

In our review of the pro version of the Celestron 15x70 Skymaster binoculars, we praised virtually every aspect of these binos, and you'll get the same quality from their near-identical sibling.

The only snag is that, as with the pro model, these are quite heavy. So we'd recommend you invest in one of the best tripods if you plan on training them on one target, just to keep them steady.

They're water-resistant, comfortable to carry in the provided bag, and boast superb image quality. At over $50 off, you won't regret picking up these Celestron Skymaster 15x70 binoculars.

Key features: 15x magnification, 70mm objective lenses, 17 mm eye relief, 66 degrees apparent field of view, water resistant.

Price history: We've seen the price dip briefly below this but this is still a superb price for a great pair of binos.

Price comparison: Amazon: $79 | Walmart: $89 | BHPhoto: $89

Reviews consensus: We reviewed the pro version of the Skymaster 15x70 binoculars and were seriously impressed by their performance. The Amazon reviews are similarly positive with a few pointing out, rightly, that they can be tricky to hold still for long periods.

✅ Buy it if: You want a pair of stargazing binoculars that are excellent in the dark and give some telescopes a run for their money.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair you can slip in a pocket, or are buying for children. These binoculars can be heavy to hold for prolonged periods.

