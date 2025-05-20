Catch some of the night sky's beautiful star clusters with these Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars. Now $43 off at Amazon, they offer a wonderful 15x magnification, perfect for viewing star clusters, galaxies and lunar detail. We featured the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars in our best binoculars guide because of their excellent ability to view large, deep-sky objects.

You can get these Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $76.

They are part of Celestron's SkyMaster range, which comes in a range of magnifications but is primarily aimed at astronomy and long-distance viewing. The large 70mm objective lens on this model offers maximum brightness in low-light and long-range conditions.

You will need a tripod for these binoculars because the high magnification will amplify any hand shake. They are great for beginner skywatchers who want more magnification but aren't ready to get a telescope yet. 18 mm of eye relief also makes these a perfect companion to those with eyeglasses. For a more detailed look at the pro version of this model, check out our full Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars review. We have also reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars.

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars feature the same 70mm objective lens size as the regular model. (Image credit: Celestron) The regular model has more eye relief (18 mm) than the pro model (pictured), which only has 17 mm. (Image credit: Celestron) The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars should be used on a tripod for an optimal viewing experience. (Image credit: Celestron) The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars come with the same range of accessories as the pro model (pictured), except the pro model tripod adapter has a finderscope rail. (Image credit: Celestron)

While we haven't reviewed this model exactly, we have reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars and rated them four and a half stars. There are some key differences between the regular and pro versions. The pro version has more rugged internal construction, waterproofing, fully multi-coated optics and is nitrogen purged. That being said, it is three times the price of the regular model.

The regular model features the same huge 70mm objective lens, 18 mm of eye relief and multi-coated optics. User reviews praise the optical clarity and detail, noting that they provided sharp images of the moon. One review mentioned that they were able to separate the two parts of the Orion Nebula.

Key features: Multi-coated BaK-4 prisms, 15x magnification, Porro prism design, 70 mm objective lens diameter, 4.4 degrees angular field of view, 0.71-inch (18mm) eye relief, 48 oz (1.4 kg) weight

Product launched: October 2007

Price history: The price dropped from $89 on May 12 to $76 and is the lowest price since July 2024.

Price comparison: Amazon: $76 | BHPhoto: $99.99 | Adorama: $99.99

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars review, we rated the model four and a half stars. The Pro version differs from this model by having a more rugged internal construction, waterproofing, fully multi-coated optics and is nitrogen purged. We spotted galaxies M81, M82 and M87 with them. They also stood out for lunar observation, providing a view that had considerable depth and detail.

Space: ★★★★ 1/2 (pro version)

Featured in guides: best binoculars guide (pro version)

✅ Buy it if: You want a super portable skywatching option that will get you clearer views of deep-sky objects and lunar details.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't want to buy a tripod. The 15x magnification will magnify any shakes, making a tripod essential.

