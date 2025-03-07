We rate Celestron's TrailSeeker 8x42 as our best binoculars under $300 in our best binoculars guide at their usual price of $299.95. Right now they are even better value as you can pick them up with a $90 saving in this deal.
Buy the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars for just $209.49 at Amazon.
Amazon has a $70 discount as standard, but there's also a free coupon on the listing page that reduces the price by an extra $20. Be sure to check the box marked "Apply $20 coupon". The coupon saving expires at 23.59 on March 18th.
As the name suggests, these are great binoculars for use on the move with a slimline design and an overall weight of just 23.1 oz. Viewing clarity is excellent with BaK-4 glass and multi-coated optics. Full waterproofing makes the TrailSeekers safe to use in all weather, too. We've tested these binoculars and loved them. Check out our Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 review for an in-depth look.
Save $90 on these lightweight and easy-to-use binoculars. We rated them as best under $300 in our binoculars buying guide and right now they're better value than ever. Don't forget to add the Amazon coupon to get the extra $20 discount.
At full price, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42s are good value, but with almost a third off the usual price in this deal, nothing else comes close.
The build quality on these binoculars is impressive and a match for higher-priced models. They're constructed from a lightweight magnesium frame with a rubber finish that improves grip and enhances protection. There's also a useful range of accessories; a comfortable neck strap, a padded carry/storage case and a harness back strap that helps to shift the weight of the binoculars from your neck to your shoulders for longer viewing sessions.
Our Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 reviewer found that the key reason why the binoculars are a good option for navigating the night sky when traveling was the balance of a low 8x magnification and the 42mm diameter of its objective lenses. That resulted in a good, wide-eyed view of the night sky that was ideal for looking for details within constellations and scanning the Milky Way. The objective lenses let in enough light for bright views, ideal for observing nature.
Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 8.1-degree angular field of view, 17mm eye relief, 23.1 oz weight.
Price history: When you apply the Amazon coupon (expiry date 03.19.25), the $209.49 cost beats the previous best price by $20 and is the cheapest the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars have ever been.
Price comparison: Amazon: $209.49 (with voucher) | B&H Photo: $229.49 | Adorama: $269.99
Reviews consensus: In our review, we summed up by saying: "Traveling stargazers will love the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 roof prism binoculars that work well after dark and strike a balance between quality, affordability and portability."
Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive too. The TrailSeeker 8x42s gets an aggregate score of 4.7 out of 5 from 365 ratings, with 84% of reviewers giving the binoculars top marks.
Space.com: ★★★★½
✅ Buy it if: You want an impressively made pair of binoculars for travel and all-around use.
❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for binoculars specifically for stargazing, as 8x42 models lack the magnification needed for observing deep sky objects. With extra magnification and not too much extra weight, 10x50 binoculars are the sweet spot for portable stargazing. The Nikon Prostaff 5 is well worth considering.
