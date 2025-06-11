The Bushnell Trophy XLT binoculars are some of the best budget binoculars around, and in this binocular deal, they're just 97 cents off their lowest-ever price. So if you're on the hunt for a last-minute Father's Day gift, you can pick these up now at either Adorama, Amazon or Walmart for just $45.97, which is $60 off the MSRP of $105.97.

Get the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT Binoculars in time for Father's Day for just $45.97 at Amazon.

However, if you're shopping specifically for Father's Day, only Amazon guarantees pre-Father's Day delivery, so something to consider to avoid disappointment. These binoculars feature 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, Bak-4 prisms and are weatherproof, making them durable and ideal for watching terrestrial objects.

Image 1 of 3 The Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars are a fantastic option for a versatile pair of binoculars (Image credit: Bushnell) (Image credit: Bushnell) (Image credit: Bushnell)

At full price, there's a lot to love about the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars, and at their current price, they're a great choice for a pair of budget binoculars. The slimline design and a claimed overall weight of just 25 oz make them perfect for stargazing and outdoor adventures on the move.

Viewing clarity is also excellent and Bushnell's Trophy XLT features high-quality BaK-4 prisms and multiple layers of anti-reflective coating on all air-to-glass surfaces. These features work together to deliver bright, high-contrast images, enhancing your viewing experience.

Whether viewing the night sky or exploring the great outdoors, the 10x magnification and 42mm objective diameter will provide detailed and clear views of distant objects. Waterproof and fog-proof technology means they are ideal for all weather conditions too.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, high-quality BaK-4 prisms with anti-reflective coating, 6.2-degree angle of view, waterproof and fog-proof.

Price history: With a launch price of $149.99, the price has dipped over time and sat around the $79.99 mark, only dipping for sale events like Black Friday. However, the current $45.97 price is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Reviews consensus: While we haven't reviewed the Bushnell 10x42mm Trophy XLT binoculars, 84% of Amazon users gave them 5 out of 5 stars, and an overall average score of 4.7 out of 5. They strike a perfect balance of being lightweight but still durable, providing excellent viewing clarity, which at this price makes them fantastic value for money.

Buy if: You want a decent pair of all-rounder binoculars that won't break the bank and can be used for a number of applications.

Don't buy if: You have a larger budget to spend and are looking for binoculars that have our best overall recommendation — the Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars are our best binoculars, but come with a whopping price tag.

