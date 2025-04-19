'Star Wars: Zero Company' is a new X-COM-style strategy video game set during the Clone Wars, and it's coming in 2026 (video)

If you're a fan of XCOM and the Star Wars' Clone Wars era, you're in luck. Zero Company is coming in 2026.

The future of upcoming Star Wars games is looking bright again, but we can say certain genres are greatly underrepresented, as most publishers and studios try to craft cinematic games first and foremost. Thankfully, Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment are bringing traditional turn-based tactics gameplay to the Star Wars galaxy with Star Wars: Zero Company.

The first details, screenshots, and trailer have been shared just a few days after an early tease and title announcement via social channels. Star Wars: Zero Company will launch in 2026 across all current-gen platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. No word on whether a Switch 2 port is on the cards.

The story is "set in the twilight of the Clone Wars" and follows Hawks, an ex-Republic officer tasked with creating and commanding an "elite squad of cunning operatives" in order to take down "an emerging threat" that apparently can't be neutralized through the use of traditional warfare. The twist? Hawks and their recruits can be fully customized and prepared for action however you want.

"It's our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation," said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor.

Still from the turn-based tactics video game 'Star Wars: Zero Company'. A group of 5 fighters are standing side-by-side in a line, preparing to enter battle.
If you're thinking Star Wars: Zero Company sounds a lot like XCOM: Enemy Unknown – one of the best alien invasion games ever – you're on to something; Bit Reactor was founded by ex-Firaxis (XCOM, Civilization) devs. It seems that EA and Lucasfilm Games have just let them (and co-developer Respawn) go wild.

Alongside the first details and trailer, a bunch of in-game screenshots give us a taste of some of the custom characters and turn-based tactics set in a galaxy far, far away which Zero Company aims to entice us with:

Still from the turn-based tactics video game 'Star Wars: Zero Company'. The focus is on a human character kneeling in the center. Around them is a 'wheel' of action choices for the player to pick. They are fighting alongside their squad, facing heavily armed droids in a setting with lots of barrels and storage containers for cover.
From clone troopers to astromechs to Jedi, each player's Zero Company will be tailored to their own unique playstyle. Not only that, but you'll also meet "a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters" and, if you ask us, probably some Clone Wars legends as well.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

