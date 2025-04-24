Fan-favorite Clone Wars character returns for 'Star Wars Outlaws' DLC in May, plus we're getting a Nintendo Switch 2 port
The next Star Wars Outlaws story DLC has been announced, and it's coming in May, while a Nintendo Switch 2 port has also been confirmed for September.
Star Wars Outlaws was far from a disaster, but we'd be lying if we stated Ubisoft's big open-world Star Wars game had a smooth ride when it launched last summer. With the vanilla experience in a more robust state and one Lando-centric DLC now behind us, it might be time to meet new allies and foes.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Massive Entertainment's ambitious action-adventure game would be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025, which speaks well about the raw graphical power of Nintendo's new hybrid console. Now, we've learned straight from Star Wars Celebration Japan (via Nintendo Life) that the Switch 2 port of the game will land on September 4.
As for the second story DLC, it's called "A Pirate's Fortune" and focuses on an unexpected team-up adventure with the charming but chaotic pirate captain Hondo Ohnaka, whom fans of the Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows will know. Considering that Kay Vess and Nix's whole deal is navigating the Star Wars galaxy's underworld and dealing with all sorts of criminals while trying to play as nice as possible, it's no surprise she's running into this peculiar guy. Watch the brief but explosive trailer below:
This fresh adventure will take players to new planets in the Star Wars universe and introduce Stinger Tash and her Rokana Raiders as new foes to outsmart and defeat as Kay and Hondo try to get rich by uncovering the secrets of the Khepi Tomb. The official press release also mentioned we can smuggle "dangerous goods across the galaxy" in exchange for new updates for the Trailblazer, which suggests space combat – one of the most underbaked bits of the base game – could be getting a glow-up.
Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune launches on May 15, 2025. The game is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Fran Ruiz is our resident Star Wars guy. His hunger for movies and TV series is only matched by his love for video games. He got a BA of English Studies, focusing on English Literature, from the University of Malaga, in Spain, as well as a Master's Degree in English Studies, Multilingual and Intercultural Communication. On top of writing features and other longform articles for Space.com since 2021, he is a frequent collaborator of VG247 and other gaming sites. He also serves as associate editor over at Star Wars News Net and its sister site, Movie News Net.
