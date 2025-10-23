'Fallout' Season 2: Release date, trailers, cast, & everything else we know

Happy Fallout Day! Prime Video is calling all Vault Dwellers, Ghouls, Raiders, Mutants, Survivors, and members of the Brotherhood of Steel back to the Wasteland this winter as the streamer’s hit video game adaptation of Bethesda Softworks' " Fallout " charges into a savage second season .

Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have promised that this next chapter of the sci-fi saga based on the retro-futuristic gaming phenomenon will go "deeper, darker into all the nooks and crannies where the games go." It'll be an addictive trek towards atomic truths as our valiant cast converges on the rubble and ruins of New Vegas for more crazy survival chaos.

Before we join up with Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Dogmeat to meander into the Mohave Desert towards that former den of extreme vice and debauchery, let's double-check our supplies and delve into all the details. Here's everything we know about "Fallout" Season 2.

What happens in New Vegas, stays in New Vegas! (Image credit: Prime Video)

The eight-episode second season of Prime Video's "Fallout" is set to premiere on December 17, 2025, with new weekly chapters dropping each Wednesday.

"Fallout" Season 2's finale is slated for February 4, 2026. A third season has already been approved by Amazon Studios, with filming now in full force, set to begin this fall.

"The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game, and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise," announced Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios chief, after Season 1's successful run. "We're thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of 'Fallout.'"

How to watch Fallout Season 2?

(Image credit: Amazon Studios/Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout Season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and is available worldwide from December 17, 2025 – perfect timing to binge over the festive holidays.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also watch all of the first season on Prime Video if you want to reacquaint yourself with the characters ahead of the sophomore season's debut.

If you want to check out Fallout or any of the other great shows on Amazon Prime Video while you're abroad, you can also use a VPN to access your subscription from anywhere in the world.

For a limited time, you can save up to 76% on 24 months of NordVPN (+4 free months extra) and get a $50 Amazon voucher ahead of Prime Day.

NordVPN Exclusive Offer: at NordVPN Save up to 76% on 24 months of NordVPN, and get a bonus three months for free. Users will get an ad-blocker, anti-malware protection, high-speed connection, encrypted cloud storage, identity theft insurance up to $1M, and cyber extortion insurance up to $100K.

What is the plot of Fallout Season 2?

Ella Purnell stars as Lucy MacLean in "Fallout" Season 2 (Image credit: Prime Video)

"Fallout" Season 2 will pick up immediately after the events of the first season. It's loosely based on 2010's "Fallout: New Vegas" from Obsidian Entertainment, which is one of the more popular entries in Bethesda Softworks' signature video game series. If you recall, in the Season 1 finale, we last witnessed Hank MacLean suited up in Power Armor gazing out at the demolished skyline of Las Vegas, which has now been re-christened as New Vegas for a more barbaric age.

Based on the limited previews, rumors, and confirmed comments, Season 2 will pry much further into Cooper Howard's past with Vault-Tec before he was irradiated after the bombs flew to become The Ghoul. As seen in the poster, it’s gonna be a rowdy team-up with Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Dogmeat venturing to New Vegas to search for Lucy's bad dad as they explore the obliterated gambling haven and encounter its mysterious founder and ruler, Robert House.

And it looks like our ragtag travelers will meet up with Caesar's Legion and the bipedal mutated chameleons known as the Deathclaws. According to August's long teaser, it appears that season 2 will bounce back and forth between the current timeline and events that occurred prior to the Great War of 2077, where secrets and atrocities will be explored.

Who is in the cast for Fallout Season 2?

Aaron Moten stars as Maximus in "Fallout" Season 2 (Image credit: Amazon)

"Fallout" Season 2's prominent characters back for more armageddon insanity include Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), Cooper Howard / The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Norm MacLean (Moisés Arias), and Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan).

They'll be joined by supporting returnees and solid newcomers such as Robert House (Justin Theroux), Betty Pearson (Leslie Uggams), Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones), Davey (Leer Leary), Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton), Barb Howard (Frances Turner), Janey Howard (Teagan Meredith), and Elder Cleric Quintus (Michael Cristofer).

New characters not specifically named yet include performances from Macaulay Culkin as a "crazy genius" and Kumail Nanjiani as a high-ranking member of the Brotherhood of Steel.

FALLOUT SEASON 2 TRAILERS

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Fallout" season 1 was a near-perfect translation of the Fallout universe and tone into the live-action realm, and if early impressions are anything to go by, season 2 will continue that success with all the snarky dialogue, old-fashioned tunes, gruesome gore, and gallows humor that we've come to expect from it.

The first trailer dropped back on August 19, 2025, at Gamescom Opening Night and was greeted with instant joy by loyal fans of the franchise, especially those weaned on "Fallout: New Vegas!"

FALLOUT SEASON 2 DIRECTORS, WRITERS, AND CREW

(Image credit: Amazon)

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham’s Kilter Films, "Fallout" Season 2 features showrunners and creators Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios is also an executive producer alongside James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. In the director's chair this second season will be Jonathan Nolan, Frederick E.O. Toye, and Liz Friedlander.

Ramin Djawadi ("Game of Thrones"), who composed the score for Season 1, is the likely candidate to be back for Season 2 with more music to experience the apocalypse by. Anyone care for a nice warm Nuka-Cola?