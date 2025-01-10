'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Final Season and The Complete Series warp onto Blu-ray this March

"All hands brace for weird!"

Launching loudly on Oct. 24, 2024, the fifth and final season of Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Lower Decks" finished its enormously popular run on Dec. 19, 2024, with a two-part series finale, "The New Next Generation."

But don't be dismayed that it's all over because the U.S.S. Cerritos takes flight once more on a mission to home video as "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season" beams onto Blu-ray and DVD on March 25, alongside the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" - The Complete Series collection containing all five seasons of the show.

This spacefaring release is packed with all ten episodes plus exclusive material to further fans' enjoyment of this riotous animated series.

Paramount Home Media Distribution’s 2-disc collection is fortified with 25 minutes of exclusive bonus content, fun and revealing audio commentaries, and a special "Lower Decktionary" featurette.

Image 1 of 3 Box art for "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season" Blu-ray (Image credit: Paramount) Box art for "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series" Blu-ray collection (Image credit: Paramount) Contents of "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series" Steelbook release (Image credit: Paramount)

Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season

Star Trek: Lower Decks The Final Season: $26.49 at Amazon Pre-order Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season on Blu-ray ahead of its release on March 25, 2025. See the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos tackling “space potholes” — subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant — while also dealing with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Here's the final season description:

"In Season 5 of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing 'space potholes' — subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford... if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations. This season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles."

Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series

And if that's not enough to satiate your final frontier desires, "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series" will also become available on Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook that same day featuring an exclusive art card marked with the signatures of the whole wacky "Lower Decks" crew.

This massive 10-disc collection includes roughly 5 hours of additional features, including audio commentaries, "Lower Decktionaries" featurettes, trailers, and a whole lot more.

Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series: was $58.99 now $53.03 at Amazon Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series on Blu-ray ahead of its release on March 25, 2025. Star Trek: Lower Decks focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Conceived by Mike McMahan and animated by the Emmy-winners at Titmouse, "Lower Decks" streams exclusively on Paramount+. It's produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Season 5's executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Final Season" lands on Blu-ray and DVD on March 25 and is open for pre-order now. Additionally, "Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Complete Series" will be delivered on Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook on March 25.

Alternatively, you can watch the entirety of Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+.