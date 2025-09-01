Hasbro Vs. Disney lightsabers: What's the difference?

Hasbro and Disney make some of the best lightsabers on the market and while they aren't Kyber crystal-powered, they do make them with genuine quality. This article highlights the good, the bad and the differences of the models from both manufacturers.

Both lightsaber makers manufacture models suitable for kids, which are typically made of plastic and can withstand a few knocks and bumps, models suitable for cosplay, which are more delicate but are made with better materials and feature better effects and some sabers designed for display purposes only. We'll compare and contrast to find out what the differences are, so you can see what's better suited to you.

Hasbro Vs. Disney: Padawan lightsabers

Hasbro lightsabers made from plastic and are customizable

Disney lightsabers made from plastic, on/off switch and effects

We're starting with lightsabers suitable for Padawans, or kids' lightsabers, for the uninitiated. Both saber makers offer models suitable for children, which are largely, if not entirely, made of plastic, so they are designed to withstand a few knocks and bumps without causing too much damage. They also come in at similar price points, so what's different?

Hasbro offers lightsabers suitable for children, which can be assembled and customized. Their line of Lightsaber forge models offers extendable blades made of plastic, which you attach to plastic hilts that can play out sound and light effects. Some sabers offer multiple colors and attachable parts, meaning kids can customize their lightsaber, while others are character-specific, allowing kids to pretend to be their heroes.

Disney, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same level of customization. Their line of child-friendly options includes character-specific models and less generic options and doesn't offer different parts for customization. Instead, you get a plastic blade, which glows, a hilt and a belt clip. The saber has motion sensor sound effects and a power activation humming sound to enhance the experience.

So, in short, if you're looking for something customizable or a little more generic, Hasbro has you covered and they aren't a bad option for character-specific options either. But, if you want a character-specific lightsaber with the option to remove the blade and display the hilt, Disney is your best bet.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Disney's Kid Sabers Hasbro's Kid Sabers Price range Around $35 $20-$30 Lights/Light effects Battle clash lights Non-specific Non-specific but inspired by Star Wars entertainment Sound effects Motion-controlled effects, battle clash, humming Non-specific but inspired by Star Wars entertainment Materials used Plastic Plastic

Galaxy's Edge Legacy Vs. Black Series Force FX

Both suited to adults and for cosplay

Numerous character's lightsabers available

Both a big step up in price from toy models

Hasbro and Disney have their own ranges of lightsabers, typically costing between $150 and $250. Hasbro has the Black Series Force FX models and Disney has the Legacy line of sabers. Both are suitable for ages 14 and above, both come with great sound and light effects and both are more than just "toys". So what's the difference?

Firstly, we look at Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers. You can find them on Hasbro's site as well as third-party retailers like Amazon. They have an extensive range covering characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Yoda, all the way through to characters introduced to us more recently like Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. As you can find them on sites like Amazon, you can often find good deals on some of the sabers, too.

The Force FX lightsabers include a metal hilt for a realistic feel and come with authentic detailing of the character's saber. The blade features advanced LED lights and the model itself will have modes and sound effects, including battle clash, blaster deflect, progressive ignition and more. You also get a stand to display these models.

Disney's line of Galaxy's Edge Legacy lightsabers is similar and costs a similar amount, too. You can often find them as just the hilt, for display purposes or you can purchase a set which includes a display stand and a blade. The hilts are mostly metallic, giving them that weighty and real feel, while the blade is mostly plastic with LED lights. It's for the best that the blade is plastic; otherwise, it could do some real damage. But the sound effects from the hilt and the light effects from the blade are truly impressive. And it doesn't get much more authentic than official merch from Disney themselves.

Overall, it's tough to split the two apart. You can argue Disney's Galaxy Edge Legacy sabers are marginally better because they come from Disney themselves and have authentic detailing and are better for display purposes. But the Force FX lightsabers feature very similar detailing, are often more widely available and you can often find a better price for them. They're advanced LED lighting and sound effect options also make them a great choice for cosplaying.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy's Edge Force FX Price range $160-$550 $120-$280 Lights/ Light effects LED lights, progressive ignition, flashes with contact Advanced LED lights, brighter illumination, flashes with contact Sound effects Authentic, movie-accurate effects and a general hum when turned on. specific effects like blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect and battle sequence mode Materials used Metallic hilt with some plastic, plastic blade Metal and plastic hilt, plastic blade

Hasbro Vs. Disney: Collectibles

Disney is in a league of its own

Force FX lightsabers can be collectible and displayed

We may have been a little harsh on Hasbro here, as their line of Force FX lightsabers can be seen as collectible, especially as the blades are removable from the hilts and they come with display stands and eye-catching product boxes. But when it comes to collectibles, Disney is in a league of its own.

It helps that Disney lightsabers are the real deal; they're official merch and have that authenticity to them. The lightsabers we're talking about here, though, can set you back some serious credits, up into the region of $4/500.

While the Galaxy's Edge Legacy lightsabers are also considered collectibles, some models and some limited edition models come with special display boxes for the hilts. These come with hinged openings and a lined interior, along with display information. It's often the case that these collectible sets will only include the box and hilt, meaning that if you want a display stand and blade, you would have to buy them separately.

Many of the collectible lightsabers from Disney these days come from characters who have appeared more recently in the Star Wars universe. Characters like Kylo Ren, Rey Skywalker, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, among others. You can also find collectibles for characters known to older audiences, like Leia Organa, Ki-Adi-Mundi and Plo Koon.