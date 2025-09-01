Hasbro Vs. Disney lightsabers: What's the difference?
Hasbro, the toy manufacturer, and Disney, who own the rights to Star Wars, both make top lightsabers, but what are the differences between them?
Hasbro and Disney make some of the best lightsabers on the market and while they aren't Kyber crystal-powered, they do make them with genuine quality. This article highlights the good, the bad and the differences of the models from both manufacturers.
Both lightsaber makers manufacture models suitable for kids, which are typically made of plastic and can withstand a few knocks and bumps, models suitable for cosplay, which are more delicate but are made with better materials and feature better effects and some sabers designed for display purposes only. We'll compare and contrast to find out what the differences are, so you can see what's better suited to you.
If Star Wars is your thing, but lightsabers aren't for you, you can always watch the Star Wars movies in order on Disney Plus, one of the best streaming services. Or you can check out our content on the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals.
Hasbro Vs. Disney: Padawan lightsabers
- Hasbro lightsabers made from plastic and are customizable
- Disney lightsabers made from plastic, on/off switch and effects
We're starting with lightsabers suitable for Padawans, or kids' lightsabers, for the uninitiated. Both saber makers offer models suitable for children, which are largely, if not entirely, made of plastic, so they are designed to withstand a few knocks and bumps without causing too much damage. They also come in at similar price points, so what's different?
Hasbro offers lightsabers suitable for children, which can be assembled and customized. Their line of Lightsaber forge models offers extendable blades made of plastic, which you attach to plastic hilts that can play out sound and light effects. Some sabers offer multiple colors and attachable parts, meaning kids can customize their lightsaber, while others are character-specific, allowing kids to pretend to be their heroes.
Disney, on the other hand, doesn't offer the same level of customization. Their line of child-friendly options includes character-specific models and less generic options and doesn't offer different parts for customization. Instead, you get a plastic blade, which glows, a hilt and a belt clip. The saber has motion sensor sound effects and a power activation humming sound to enhance the experience.
So, in short, if you're looking for something customizable or a little more generic, Hasbro has you covered and they aren't a bad option for character-specific options either. But, if you want a character-specific lightsaber with the option to remove the blade and display the hilt, Disney is your best bet.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
|Header Cell - Column 0
Disney's Kid Sabers
Hasbro's Kid Sabers
Price range
Around $35
$20-$30
Lights/Light effects
Battle clash lights
Non-specific Non-specific but inspired by Star Wars entertainment
Sound effects
Motion-controlled effects, battle clash, humming
Non-specific but inspired by Star Wars entertainment
Materials used
Plastic
Plastic
Galaxy's Edge Legacy Vs. Black Series Force FX
- Both suited to adults and for cosplay
- Numerous character's lightsabers available
- Both a big step up in price from toy models
Hasbro and Disney have their own ranges of lightsabers, typically costing between $150 and $250. Hasbro has the Black Series Force FX models and Disney has the Legacy line of sabers. Both are suitable for ages 14 and above, both come with great sound and light effects and both are more than just "toys". So what's the difference?
Firstly, we look at Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers. You can find them on Hasbro's site as well as third-party retailers like Amazon. They have an extensive range covering characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Yoda, all the way through to characters introduced to us more recently like Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. As you can find them on sites like Amazon, you can often find good deals on some of the sabers, too.
The Force FX lightsabers include a metal hilt for a realistic feel and come with authentic detailing of the character's saber. The blade features advanced LED lights and the model itself will have modes and sound effects, including battle clash, blaster deflect, progressive ignition and more. You also get a stand to display these models.
Disney's line of Galaxy's Edge Legacy lightsabers is similar and costs a similar amount, too. You can often find them as just the hilt, for display purposes or you can purchase a set which includes a display stand and a blade. The hilts are mostly metallic, giving them that weighty and real feel, while the blade is mostly plastic with LED lights. It's for the best that the blade is plastic; otherwise, it could do some real damage. But the sound effects from the hilt and the light effects from the blade are truly impressive. And it doesn't get much more authentic than official merch from Disney themselves.
Overall, it's tough to split the two apart. You can argue Disney's Galaxy Edge Legacy sabers are marginally better because they come from Disney themselves and have authentic detailing and are better for display purposes. But the Force FX lightsabers feature very similar detailing, are often more widely available and you can often find a better price for them. They're advanced LED lighting and sound effect options also make them a great choice for cosplaying.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Galaxy's Edge
Force FX
Price range
$160-$550
$120-$280
Lights/ Light effects
LED lights, progressive ignition, flashes with contact
Advanced LED lights, brighter illumination, flashes with contact
Sound effects
Authentic, movie-accurate effects and a general hum when turned on.
specific effects like blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect and battle sequence mode
Materials used
Metallic hilt with some plastic, plastic blade
Metal and plastic hilt, plastic blade
Hasbro Vs. Disney: Collectibles
- Disney is in a league of its own
- Force FX lightsabers can be collectible and displayed
We may have been a little harsh on Hasbro here, as their line of Force FX lightsabers can be seen as collectible, especially as the blades are removable from the hilts and they come with display stands and eye-catching product boxes. But when it comes to collectibles, Disney is in a league of its own.
It helps that Disney lightsabers are the real deal; they're official merch and have that authenticity to them. The lightsabers we're talking about here, though, can set you back some serious credits, up into the region of $4/500.
While the Galaxy's Edge Legacy lightsabers are also considered collectibles, some models and some limited edition models come with special display boxes for the hilts. These come with hinged openings and a lined interior, along with display information. It's often the case that these collectible sets will only include the box and hilt, meaning that if you want a display stand and blade, you would have to buy them separately.
Many of the collectible lightsabers from Disney these days come from characters who have appeared more recently in the Star Wars universe. Characters like Kylo Ren, Rey Skywalker, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, among others. You can also find collectibles for characters known to older audiences, like Leia Organa, Ki-Adi-Mundi and Plo Koon.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.