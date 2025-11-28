Are you prepared for the next total solar eclipse ? Now less than a year away , on August 12, 2026, a path of totality will plunge eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain into darkness during the day for up to 2 minutes and 18 seconds. Whether you travel independently or as part of a specialist eclipse tour or an eclipse cruise , there are hundreds of spectacular places along the path of totality , where the light levels will drop and the sun’s delicate corona will reveal itself.



But getting ready for August 12, 2026 isn’t just about being in position. It’s also about having the right gear with you so you can watch it safely (read our in-depth guide on safe sun observation ), capture an image of it, engage in some fun science and — most of all — enjoy the two minutes you’ve traveled for. Here’s a buyer’s checklist tailored specifically for the 2026 total solar eclipse.

1. Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G Master OSS zoom lens Sony FE 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 G Master OSS zoom lens: was $2,249 now $2,148 at Amazon If you want to shoot the partially or totally eclipsed sun, you’ll need a telephoto lens with a focal length of about 400mm to capture both the moon’s silhouette and the solar corona around it (the latter a halo of whitish light around the sun that’s the real attraction of a total solar eclipse). This telephoto lens from Sony is super-sharp, even at 600mm. However, at 4.7 lbs (2.13 kg), you’ll need a quality tripod to support it — and a solar filter to safely image the partial phases (though no filter is needed or should be used during totality). Also read: Best zoom lenses

2. Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter Celestron EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Filter: was $22 now $15 at Amazon To shoot the partial phases of any solar eclipse, you’ll need a solar filter, but since they’re a specialist piece of equipment that you won’t use often, an expensive glass solar filter can seem like a big investment. Cue Celestron’s EclipSmart filters, low-cost foldaway cardboard-and-solar film filters that fit over the objective lens of any camera lens, telescope or binoculars measuring 75-100mm. They use solar filters made in the U.S. by American Paper Optics and lend the sun an orange tint. Also read: How to photograph a solar eclipse

3. Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars Canon 10x42L IS WP binoculars: $1,530 at Amazon There is no more spectacular view in nature than a totally eclipsed sun, so why not put some magnification on it? Perhaps the ultimate way to immerse yourself in the sun’s delicate corona is to point a pair of image-stabilized binoculars at it, such as the Canon 10x42L IS WP. It utilizes gyroscope motion sensors to detect shake, which actuators around the lenses cancel out using a vari-angle prism to correct the refraction angle of incoming light. However, it works with the touch of a button switch. They’re easily among the best binoculars for anything related to astronomy, though you must use solar filters over their objective lenses to safely view the partial phases of any eclipse (remove filters only during totality). Read more: Canon 10x42 L IS WP review