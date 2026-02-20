Scientists successfully mine meteorites on International Space Station — using microbes
A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station carried out the experiment.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Once a month
Watch This Space
Sign up to our monthly entertainment newsletter to keep up with all our coverage of the latest sci-fi and space movies, tv shows, games and books.
Once a week
Night Sky This Week
Discover this week's must-see night sky events, moon phases, and stunning astrophotos. Sign up for our skywatching newsletter and explore the universe with us!
Twice a month
Strange New Words
Space.com's Sci-Fi Reader's Club. Read a sci-fi short story every month and join a virtual community of fellow science fiction fans!
Using microorganisms to mine meteorites could be an effective way to extract precious metals in space, scientists say. This is the subject of an experiment aboard the International Space Station that examines how such mining in low-gravity environments could support space exploration.
Researchers from Cornell University and the University of Edinburgh have been working on a study based around the results of the experiment, which was carried out by NASA astronaut Michael Scott Hopkins. "This is probably the first experiment of its kind on the International Space Station on meteorite," Rosa Santomartino, Cornell professor and first author for the study, said in a statement to Cornell Chronicle.
The experiment used two different microorganisms for the meteorite extraction — a bacterium, called Sphingomonas desiccabilis, and the fungus Penicillium simplicissimum.
"These are two completely different species, and they will extract different things," Santomarinto said. "We wanted to understand how and what, but keep the results relevant for a broader perspective, because not much is known about the mechanisms that influence microbial behavior in space."
The microbes "mined" the specimens by producing carboxylic acids, which attached themselves to minerals in the meteorites. The acids help to release the minerals into a liquid solution.
The researchers specifically wanted to see how the extraction method worked in space compared to how it works on Earth. While the method worked similarly in both environments, there were some interesting differences, Cornell researcher Alessandro Stirpe said in the same statement.
It turns out that space changed the fungus' microbial metabolism, which allowed it to increase molecule production, including carboxylic acids. This enhanced the release of palladium, as well as platinum and other elements," the statement says.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
The researchers warned there are many variables, so their work may not necessarily lead to a tidy conclusion. "Another complex but very interesting result, I think, is the fact that the extraction rate changes a lot depending on the metal that you are considering, and also depending on the microbe and the gravity condition," Santomarinto said.
Resource production in space has become more important as space companies and agencies are looking into how to reduce the cost of long-term space travel. One way to cut the cost is by mining materials in space, rather than shipping them from Earth.
Some of the minerals that can be mined in space are also very valuable. Palladium is a precious metal with a variety of specialized uses in technology, and even very small amounts can fetch thousands of dollars.
For instance, Astroforge is one of the companies that's been working on asteroid mining. But rather than relying on microorganisms, Astroforge has been working on a process that involves lasers and magnets to extract minerals from asteroids.
Julian Dossett is a freelance writer living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He primarily covers the rocket industry and space exploration and, in addition to science writing, contributes travel stories to New Mexico Magazine. In 2022 and 2024, his travel writing earned IRMA Awards. Previously, he worked as a staff writer at CNET. He graduated from Texas State University in San Marcos in 2011 with a B.A. in philosophy. He owns a large collection of sci-fi pulp magazines from the 1960s.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.