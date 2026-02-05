Astrophotographer captures the 'Flaming Star Nebula' ablaze in deep-space (photo)

The "Flaming Star Nebula" captured by astrophotographer Greg Meyer. (Image credit: Greg Meyer)

Astrophotographer Greg Meyer has captured a magnificent view of the Flaming Star Nebula blazing in the night sky some 1,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Auriga, the Charioteer.

Meyer's image appears to show a maelstrom of fire leaping away from the colossal star AE Aurigae, whose dramatic appearance has earned it the nickname of the "flaming star". In reality, the fiery glow is caused by radiation pouring out from the energetic star, which ionizes the surrounding hydrogen gas, stripping it of electrons and causing it to glow with its own light.

AE Aurigae is a so-called runaway star. Scientists think it was born in the Trapezium cluster at the heart of the Orion Nebula , before being forcefully ejected following an interaction with a binary-star system some 1.5 million years ago, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory .

The bottom of the image is dominated by the "Tadpole Nebula" (IC410), which resembles a blue cosmic pond in the false-color image. Two tadpole-shaped columns of yellow dust and gas appear to swim towards the nebula's glowing center, sculpted by stellar winds and radiation from nearby young stars.

Meyer captured the scene in mid-January using a Radian Raptor 61 mm telescope paired with an astronomy camera and filters, plus supporting peripherals while under dark Arizona skies.

Just under 21 hours' worth of light data was collected and then compiled using a combination of Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop and the specialized astrophotography software PixInsight. The payoff? A sprawling nebula scene stretching light-years in diameter, revealed in extraordinary detail far beyond what the human eye can see.

