Don’t get burned! The ultimate sun quiz

At the heart of our solar system blazes a colossal sphere of plasma — the sun.

It’s more than just the source of daylight and warmth; it’s a dynamic, life-sustaining star that has shaped Earth’s climate, powered photosynthesis, and inspired myths across cultures for millennia. But how much do you really know about this fiery giant?

The sun may rise every morning, but its secrets are anything but ordinary. Let’s see if your solar smarts can shine through — no sunscreen required.

Whether you're a budding astronomer or just curious about the science behind your daily sunrise, this challenge will test your knowledge of solar structure, solar cycles, and the Sun’s influence on space weather.

Try it out below and see how well you score!