Vaonis Vespera Observation Station smart telescope review

An easy-to-use and futuristic-looking robotic solution for beginners in light-polluted cities, the Vaonis Vespera Observation Station features impressive live image-stacking for galaxies and nebulae, but lacks resolution and can't image planets.

The Vaonis Vespera telescope ($2499/£1982) is the smallest smart telescope yet — and it looks the part. A smaller, lighter and more affordable version of its robotic bigger sister the Vaonis Stellina from French startup Vanois, the long-awaited Vespera ('evening' in Latin) is technically a camera and not a telescope. It has no eyepiece and instead creates images of the night sky that it shares with up to five connected smartphones or tablets via an app called Singularity.

Using a camera and working brilliantly even in light-polluted cities, it's designed not for the moon and planets, but for the deep sky. Here's everything you need to know about the Vespera in action.

Vanois Vespera smart telescope: Design

Any full-size tripod can be attached to the bottom. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Futuristic curvy design

15-inches / 40 cm tall

Proprietary charging cable

A refractor with a small 50mm aperture — the same as many of the best binoculars for stargazing — the Vespera has an almost futuristic design and definitely looks like something you can pair with a smartphone.

Vaonis Vespera: Key specs Optical design: Apochromatic (APO) quadruplet refractor Aperture: 2-inch/50 mm Focal length: 8-inch/200 mm Focal ratio: f/4 Field of view: 1.6 x 0.9 degrees Sensor: 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX462 Water resistance: IP43 Battery size/life: 7,000mAh/4 hours Total kit weight: 11 lbs. / 5 kg Mount type: Altazimuth

A sleek, curved, ice-white device about the same size as a games console, the Vespera weighs just 10 lbs / 5 kg. Measuring 15-inches x 8-inches x 3.5-inches / 40 x 20 x 9 cm, it comes with a tiny tripod whose legs measure just 8-inches/20cm.

Physically there's not much to the Vespera and if you buy the optional backpack it's seriously portable. On one side is a motorized arm snuggled into the curved chassis, which comes to life when you fire up the Singularity app. On the other side is a centrally-located round button surrounded by LEDs, which light up red, green and blue depending on its status.

A small tripod is provided for tabletops and open spaces. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The Vaonis Vespera functions even better for astronomers who have the means to stretch to additional accessories. These pieces of add-on gear include: a light pollution filter ($199/£158), Hygrometer sensor ($99/£79), Solar filter ($99/£79), Dual-band filter ($399/£316), Backpack ($149/£118), and an Extendable full-size tripod ($149/£118) .

Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: Performance

Faint objects become visible after long observations. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

1920 x 1080 pixel images (2 megapixels)

Copes well with light pollution

Can't observe planets

Limiting magnitude is 13

The Vespera is all about three slabs of impressive technology; star pattern recognition software, image live stacking technology and an excellent app. With a target in its crosshairs within five minutes of being switched on the Vespera's image sensor — a Sony IMX462 — takes image after image and stacks them one on top of another right before your eyes. You can watch this noise-canceling process live on the Singularity app as an ever-clearer, more contrasty and more colorful image of, say, a nebula, appears. It takes one photograph roughly every 10 seconds, though that changes according to what you're looking at. It's using a planetarium — as with any stargazing app — and producing a 'tonight's best' list of celestial targets. However, for each target, an algorithm is used to determine the camera settings.

Additional included accessories Collapsible tripod

Bubble level clip

USB wall charger

USB-C magnetic charging cable

The app tells you how long you should let Vespera image a target, but you can decide for yourself. Star clusters often look great within a few seconds and don't get that much more detailed with repeated imaging. For galaxies, it's worth waiting a while (Andromeda's dust lanes are revealed after about 15 minutes) and for nebula, patience is rewarded (the Veil Nebula's definition and color wowed after about 30 minutes). However, you can save the image to the app, or to your camera's photo app, or online, whenever you want.

Images like the Dumbbell Nebula can be extracted as JPEG or TIFF files. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The Vespera's images are reasonably low resolution. Despite claims that they're 'ultra HD' they're actually a maximum of 1920x1080 pixels, which is just two megapixels. Ultra HD (UHD) as it’s commonly referred to, gives a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. That 2 megapixel resolution is low compared to the Stellina's 3,072 x 2,080 pixels (6.4 megapixels). It limits how much it's possible to zoom-in on detail. The images are also rather soft.

The 'Singularity' app is the telescope's control center. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

However, there are ways to increase the quality. Not only is it possible to extract lossless TIFF and FITS files for post-processing, but the 'adjust frame' mode lets the user take several images of the night sky for stitching together later. That's useful for the Andromeda galaxy, which is too big for the field of view of the Vespera. Vaonis told us that an automated version of this trick, called 'mosaic mode', will go live early in 2023.

Vaonis Vespera smart telescope: Functionality

A proprietary cable recharges its 7,000 mAh internal battery. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Easy to set-up

Excellent smartphone app

Four hour battery life

It's ridiculously easy to set up and calibrate the Vespera. There's a YouTube video to help, but it's simply a case of placing it on the floor, opening the app and waiting about three minutes for the star pattern recognition software to work in conjunction with your smartphone's GPS to calibrate itself. It auto-tracks targets as Earth rotates and indulges in 'smart focus'.

The entire experience is built around the excellent Singularity app, which customizes its lots of recommended objects to observe based on its exact time and location. However, it's also possible to input coordinates if, say, you want to observe a passing comet or go 'off catalog'. It's also possible to manually change the image settings.

An optional backpack makes it easily portable. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

The 58-inch/140cm-long proprietary cable did cause me a few problems. It's magnetic so should clip-in relatively easily, though in practice it's not easy to use. As well as the slot being ranged slightly too low down to easily get eyes-on — especially in the dark — the cable connector has to be orientated a certain way to be attracted successfully. All of that is an important detail because the Vespera's 7,000 mAh battery lasts for only four hours, so the user is likely to need to attach the charging cable not only during an observation session, but during an actual observation. It's wise to keep a reasonably large portable battery nearby.

The light pollution filter is available for $199/£158. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Should you buy the Vaonis Vespera Observation Station smart telescope?

The Vaonis Vespera is much easier to use than most beginner telescopes and it gets better results. Sure, you're not actually looking through an eyepiece — which may upset purists — but don't make the mistake of confusing the Vespera's live image stacking technology with a regular telescope or an astrophotography rig. It's neither.

A new and impressive, albeit very expensive, way of glimpsing deep-sky objects such as galaxies and nebulae even from a light-polluted city, it's easy to use, highly shareable and exceptionally travel-friendly. If you're a casual stargazer or amateur astronomer just starting out you'll love the Vaonis Vespera.

If the Vaonis Vespera Observation Station smart telescope isn't for you

If you want a smart telescope offering less portability, but more resolution and detail then head for the Vespera's bigger sister, the Vaonis Stellina , a 3.15-inch/80mm f/5 ED refractor with a slightly narrower field of view and 6.4-megapixel images.