Save nearly $200 on this beginner-friendly DJI Mini 2 drone bundle in Black Friday sale

Take to the skies with this Black Friday deal on the excellent DJI Mini 2 at Adorama - it's one of our favorite drones for novices and experts alike.

When it comes to drones, DJI are probably a brand you've heard of many times before. They build excellent quality drones and are one of the industry leaders, not to mention they are extremely popular among photographers and videographers. DJI are regularly rated excellently in our best drones and best camera drones buying guides, and for good reason.

Well, you're in luck, as Adorama are currently offering the DJI Mini 2 drone bundle for just $479 in their Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), down almost $200 from the original price of $675.42. This is the best price we've seen it in this year's Black Friday deals, so you really don't want to miss out on this.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2 Drone Bundle: was $675.42 , now $479 at Adorama (opens in new tab) Save $196: Adorama are currently selling this incredible bundle for 29% off, including a microSD card, carrying case, and a bunch of useful extras and spare parts. Make sure you select the standard edition with free accessories to bag this saving.

The DJI Mini 2 is a beginner-friendly, powerful drone with impressive performance and stunning image quality. It weighs under 249g making it great for travel as it's so portable and lightweight, but this weight class also doesn't need to be registered to fly for recreational purposes, making it even better for your wallet (though do be sure to check out the drone regulations of your area first). It is more of an entry level model drone but it does feature more advanced features than many other beginner drones.

The DJI Mini 2 features a 12MP camera capable of capturing stunning images, and it can also record smooth 4K/30fps video. They claim it has a maximum battery life of 31 minutes, but in our DJI Mini 2 review we found that it only really has about 23 minutes before the return home function kicks in at 25% battery life.

The Mini 2 can resist level 5 winds and take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters, which is remarkable for such a lightweight drone, and in sport mode it can reach a top speed of 36mph/58kmh.

This bundle not only comes with the drone itself, but also a 64GB microSD card, a carrying case, and a ton of spare parts in case anything gets damaged or lost.

If this is your first drone, check out our beginners guide to drone video, and for more savings on drones, check out our Black Friday drone deals guide too.