Pocket $500 on the Nikon D850 camera with this Black Friday deal

Though now a few years old we've named the Nikon D850 as the best DSLR camera and it continues to perform excellently for astrophotography, wildlife, portraiture, sports, you name it. That's why it features in our guide to the best cameras for photos and videos and is number one in the best cameras for astrophotography guide.

Save $500 on the Nikon D850 this Black Friday with this incredible deal over at B&H. A 45.4MP DSLR superstar the Nikon D850 can do it all.

During our Nikon D850 review we gave it 4.5/5 stars and noted how the high-resolution stills photos provide a breathtaking amount of detail in astrophotos. It has an impressive dynamic range, too which edits in Lightroom or Photoshop a breeze.

What we love about this deal is that you're unlikely to find it cheaper anywhere else this Black Friday so it's worth snapping up as soon as possible before they run out of stock.

Nikon D850 (body only): was $2,996.95 , now $2,496.95 at B&H

Save $500 on the best DSLR you can buy. The D850 really can do it all, is perfect for astrophotography and suits more generalist photographers who like to shoot a bit of everything. The same deal is also available on Amazon.



Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

The Nikon D850 can shoot 45.4MP stills (which can be lowered if you need to save memory space) and 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD); 30p video which, although it doesn't quite compete with the dizzying 8K heights of current mirrorless models, is more than adequate for most video buffs.

It has an ISO range between 64 - 25600 (extendable to 32 - 102400 equiv) so helps you shoot in the dark and takes F-mount lenses so is compatible with almost all of Nikon's lens heritage (and Nikon-fit third-party lenses). A huge back catalog of lenses plus extreme performance, a rugged build, a tilting touchscreen and full weather sealing make the Nikon D850 one of the best DSLRs you can buy.

While B&H has a $500 discount on the Nikon D850 which matches Amazon's $500 Nikon D850 deal, we'd recommend this incredible value deal from whichever retailer you prefer to buy from.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Future/Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key Specs: The Nikon D850 can shoot 45.4MP stills (which can be lowered if you need to save memory space) and 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD); 30p video which, although it doesn't quite compete with the dizzying 8K heights of current mirrorless models, is more than adequate for most video buffs.

It has an ISO range between 64 - 25600 (extendable to 32 - 102400 equiv) so helps you shoot in the dark and takes F-mount lenses so is compatible with almost all of Nikon's lens heritage (and Nikon-fit third-party lenses). A huge back catalog of lenses plus extreme performance, a rugged build, a tilting touchscreen and full weather sealing make the Nikon D850 one of the best DSLRs you can buy.

Consensus: Just about the best DSLR for professional use without paying through the nose for the D6, the Nikon D850 produces high-resolution still photographs and records full-frame 4K 30p video footage.

Buy if: You want some of the best-performing camera quality money can buy and save a ton compared to a mirrorless equivalent, or if you have lots of DSLR Nikon lenses already.

Don't buy if: The requirement for a mirrorless camera is important to you. Autofocusing ability and Artificially Intelligent features have come on leaps and bounds and whilst the D850 is superbly speedy and accurate, it can't quite compete.

Alternative models: If you want to stick with Nikon and need an equally impressive powerhouse model but want to go mirrorless, we'd recommend this Black Friday deal on the Nikon Z8 and lens bundle.

However, if you're happy to switch brands, we'd recommend you either go with the Sony A7R V or the Canon EOS R5.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

Be sure to check out Space.com's best cameras for photos and videos and best cameras for astrophotography guides if the Nikon D850 isn't your thing. Also, see our pick of the best lenses for astrophotography if you need some good-quality glass.