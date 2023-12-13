Christmas camera deal: $900 off Canon EOS R5 in lowest ever price!

Save $900 in this Christmas holiday Canon camera deal. The camera (ranked as the best Canon camera in our Best cameras guide) was reduced by $500 for Amazon Prime Day and then we saw this crash down another $400 to its lowest-ever price at $2999 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still going!

Grab the Canon EOS R5 for $900 off on Amazon in this Christmas holiday camera deal.



We aren't sure if this deal will last past the holidays, so we'd recommend grabbing it now if you're looking to purchase it. We gave it four and a half out of five stars in our full Canon EOS R5 review because it has 8K video recording, shoots detailed 45MP stills photographs and has great handling and ergonomics.

It's now much cheaper than its closest rival the Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera which also tops our best cameras buying guide, but because the R5 has a $900 discount we think many photographers and videographers who need to save their budget might find the EOS R5 the better option right now.

Whether you need to shoot the lunar surface with a telephoto lens and crop in on the detailed 45MP stills for full-frame views, or you need a high-resolution video recording, the Canon EOS R5 is capable of shooting up to 8K 30p/4K 120p/1080p 60p footage making it a truly excellent hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera.

We found the 5-axis in-body image stabilization smoothes images even when shooting handheld during low light. With a wide ISO sensitivity range of 100-51,200 (expandable to 50-102,400), it can quite literally shoot in the dark, too.

The Canon EOS R5 comes with a neckstrap, battery, battery charger, manuals and is ready to receive additional accessories such as CF and SD memory cards and other camera accessories.

When we were shooting with it for our full review we were blown away by the fantastic autofocusing system. When combined with its own image stabilization, it's one of the fastest systems we've used. Tracking is probably the best in class, with accurate face, eye and head detection, too. The in-body image stabilization (IS) can also be combined with Canon's lens IS for up to 8 stops of stabilization so you can shoot well into twilight and beyond without needing to use a tripod.



Key Specs: Using the new Digic X processor the Canon EOS R5 is capable of shooting 45MP stills at 12FPS on the mechanical shutter. It captures up to 8K 30p video footage as well which can be accessed with the flick of a button. It also records 4K 120p for slow-motion capture and 1080p 60p for standard high-definition recordings. An expandable ISO range of up to 102,400 is impressive, especially for astrophotography.

Consensus: Currently one of the best cameras you can buy, and possibly Canon's finest ever technical achievement. A superlative, but premium package.

Buy if: You want professional-quality photos and videos but don't want to buy into a cinema-grade system or need something smaller and more nimble to shoot with.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a starter vlogging kit or have a tight budget, while this $500 off is great value this camera may still be out of your price range.

Alternative models: For those with smaller budgets we'd recommend the Nikon Z7 II, another of our top-rated best cameras as well. Or if the Canon or Nikon systems aren't right for you, try the Sony A7R V which during our review we found to be one of the best Sony cameras ever made.

