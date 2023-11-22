Nikon Z8 & lens bundle $200 off: Black Friday camera deal

There's no denying that photography is an expensive hobby or career to get into, and while it's great to find a saving on a camera body, you've then got to shell out for a lens to go with it, which can be just as expensive. Bundles are a great way to save money on camera gear, and we've found a Black Friday deal on the Nikon Z8 which will help with that.

In this B&H Photo Black Friday deal, you can save $200 when you buy the Nikon Z8 with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S zoom lens with it. The Nikon Z8 on its own is currently retailing for $3996.95 and the lens is $1096.95 on its own, but when purchased in this deal you'll get them both for $4896.95.

For such an expensive setup, $200 isn't the biggest saving we've ever seen, but when you consider that the Nikon Z8 is only 6 months old (not to mention, we thought it was an absolute powerhouse in our full Nikon Z8 review) — any saving is still a saving, as newer models don't tend to get included in the Black Friday deals. We've also found this same bundle on Adorama.

Nikon Z8 & Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens: was $5096.95 now $4896.95 from B&H Photo. Save $200 on our favorite mirrorless camera when you buy it with the NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S lens, great for a variety of uses from landscape to portraits. This bundle provides a great way to get started with professional photography.

We adore this camera and gave it full marks in our in-depth Nikon Z8 review, and we named it best overall in three of our buying guides — best cameras, best cameras for astrophotography and best mirrorless cameras.



As we said in our full Nikon Z8 review — this camera is special. It's an absolute behemoth in every respect and it's the go-to camera for professionals and enthusiastic amateurs who have the budget. It has a stacked 45.7MP sensor, ISO range of 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit video capability and starlight mode, which enables autofocus down to -9EV, which is unheard of.

While the NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4 lens wouldn't be the best lens for astrophotography, the Z8 handles astro and high ISOs incredibly well. Simply put, it can do every style of photography you'd want it to do, plus video. And you could always put that $200 saving towards a different lens that is more suited for astro.

But if all this sounds like you'll be running before you've learned to walk, you may want to opt for something on our best beginner cameras guide instead.

Key Specs: Full frame 45.7MP stacked sensor, ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit video, Single SD UHS-II and single CFexpress/XQD card slots, up to 120FPS burst rate, up to 900 seconds (15 mins) shutter speed.

Consensus: Combine all the best parts of the flagship Nikon Z9 and the Nikon D850, and you'd be left with this heavy-hitter. Professionals need look no further and amateurs may want to invest.

Buy if: You're a professional who does various styles of photography and video and have the budget to invest in the best gear.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner or on a budget. Not only will it be overkill, but likely far too expensive.

Alternative models: If you're a beginner, check out the Nikon Z fc — a brilliant APS-C camera that we named best overall in our best beginner cameras guide. If you're an enthusiast who wants something powerful but your budget doesn't quite reach the heights of the Z8, the Nikon Z7 II (this deal includes a lens) is a great all-rounder.

