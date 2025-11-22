A 'rampaging lion' nebula roars to life in a stunning deep-space photo

The Lion Nebula as captured by astrophotographer Ronald Brecher in October 2025. (Image credit: Ronald Brecher)

A nebula takes on the appearance of a rampaging lion in a new deep space vista captured by astrophotographer Ronald Brecher under a near-full moon from his home in Ontario, Canada, in October earlier this year.

The evocative scene captures the swirling gas of the nebula Sh2-132, known as the Lion Nebula, located around 10,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cepheus, which you can find high above the northern horizon in the hours following sunset in November.

Within the nebula are two gigantic stars , each of which boasts a mass equivalent to 20 suns, the radiation from which has ionized and sculpted the vast cloud of interstellar dust and gas, causing it to glow with its own eerie light.

It took Brecher a little over 35 hours to capture the nebula using his Sky-Watcher Esprit 70 EDX refractor and astronomy camera, along with a host of peripherals and astronomy filters, each designed to capture a specific part of the light spectrum

Brecher used the same observational data to create two different, visually striking versions scene. For one image, he opted to use the Hubble palette in the post-processing stage, which assigned a color to each of the specific wavelength bands of light collected by the astronomy filters to recreate the iconic look of images produced by the space telescope. The Foraxx palette, meanwhile, adopts a more dynamic approach to interpreting and combining the light data, producing a richer, more dramatic color rendering

