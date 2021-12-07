Marvel gifts and deals: What to buy for Marvel fans this holiday season

Do you have a Marvel fan on your holiday gift list this year? If so, we have you covered. We've searched the multiverse for the best Marvel gifts and deals — whether you have a classic comic fan on your hands, or someone who's followed the MCU since Iron Man came out in 2008.

On our Marvel gifts and deals guide, you'll find Marvel toys, Marvel Legos, Funko POP! vinyl figures, and Marvel home goods. With 26 MCU movies and thousands of Marvel comic book characters, there's a vast range of collectibles and toys for Marvel fans to love.

The love of Marvel knows no single generation, so while many of the toys we've found are targeted at kids, there are also plenty of gifts for adults. Take a look at our selections below. If you want to catch up on the Marvel universe, check out our Marvel movies in order guide, or our Marvel streaming guide.

Have other fandoms on the mind? Then check out our Star Wars gifts and Star Trek gifts guides to find something perfect for the sci-fi fan in your life.

Marvel holiday gifts and deals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Battle Pack: $16.99 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Battle Pack: $16.99 $12.25 at Walmart Marvel's newest superhero, Shang-Chi, already has a host of toys for the holiday season. We like this battle pack, which lets kids (or adults!) recreate Shang-Chi's fight against Death Dealer.

Avengers Endgame Red Infinity Gauntlet: $20.99 Avengers Endgame Red Infinity Gauntlet: $20.99 $17.60 at Walmart One of Marvel's most shocking moments happened when Thanos snapped his fingers and erased half the population with the infinity gauntlet. With this toy, kids can feel the power of the infinity stones.

$29.99 Lego Thor's New Asgard Kit: $29.99 $23.99 at Target The epic battles in Endgame aren't the only moments that get to shine. Lego has created a fun building kit from a smaller scene in the movie, when the Avengers find Thor in a deep funk in New Asgard. With this set, kids can imagine what it was like for Thor after the infamous snap.

Spider-Man Kids' Bike: $119.99 Spider-Man Kids' Bike: $119.99 at Target A cool bike is on every kid's wishlist, and this one is perfect for little Spider-Man fans. This is a 16-inch bike best suited for kids ages 4 and up, with an adjustable seat height, chain guard, and adjustable handlebars.

Avengers 4-Movie Collection: $54.08 Avengers 4-Movie Collection: $54.08 at Target Follow the Avengers' main arc with this set of four movies: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. This set includes both Blue-Ray DVDs and a digital code so you can download all four movies on any device.

Marvel Encyclopedia: $40 Marvel Encyclopedia: $40 $22.04 at Amazon The Marvel Universe is vast and ever-expanding. Even the most fervent fans would have trouble keeping all the timelines straight. With this Encyclopedia with an introduction from Stan Lee, you'll learn the histories and all the vital information about more than 1,200 Marvel characters.

Best Marvel home goods gifts

If you want to fill your home with Marvel, you easily can. There's no shortage of home goods designed to feature one or more of your favorite Marvel characters. You find superhero lamps, pillows, blankets, mugs, piggy banks, and much, much more.

We've pulled a few of our favorites below.

Spider-Man Street Post Table Lamp: $59.99 at Target Spider-Man Street Post Table Lamp: $59.99 at Target Spider-Man fans young and old will love this cool lamp, shaped like a street lamp with Spider-Man hanging upside down from his web. This lamp is 16 inches tall and perfect for a desk or collectibles space.

$39.99 at Target Avengers Hope Weighted Blanket: $39.99 at Target

Weighted blankets are such a craze that they've even entered the Marvel universe. This blanket features some Marvel favorites, like Iron Man, Spider Man, Captain America, and the Hulk. It measure 36 by 48 inches, so would be good for kids ages 6 and up.

Thanos Head Bank: $20.99 at Target Thanos Head Bank: $20.99 at Target Thanos is without a doubt one of Marvel's most infamous villians. This figurine acts as both a collectible and an updated piggy bank. It's made of vinyl and stands 10 inches tall with a coin slot in the back and an access door in the base.

Iron Man Granite Beverage Cubes: $14.99 at Target Iron Man Granite Beverage Cubes: $14.99 at Target If you're in the market for a more grown up Marvel gift, consider these Iron Man-themed cold stones. These stones are made from Black Granite and engraved with images like Iron Man's mask and the Stark Industries logo. Freeze them to put in an alcoholic drinks without watering it down.

Groot Ceramic Planter: 27.99 at Target Groot Ceramic Planter: 27.99 at Target Is there anything cuter than this baby Groot planter? Even if the Marvel fan on your holiday list has a black thumb, you can snag this cutie for them as it comes with an artificial plant that doesn't need any TLC to stay alive.

Black Panther Ceramic Mug: $19.99 at Target Black Panther Ceramic Mug: $19.99 at Target Mugs are a classic Christmas present for a reason — everyone can use one and they have endless possibilities for design. We love this Black Panther mug, made to look like the king of Wakanda.

Marvel Lego gifts

Lego is an amazing place to find gifts for your Marvel fan, young or old. The building block company has dozens of different sets spanning the MCU timeline and characters. Below, you'll find building sets depicting scenes from Endgame, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Infinity War, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Lego Endgame Final Battle Kit: $69.99 at Best Buy Lego Endgame Final Battle Kit: $69.99 at Best Buy Endgame showcases one of the Avenger's most epic battles, after all, it was the last one for the super-hero team. With this Lego kit, you can play as Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Scarlet Witch, or Ant-Man in a fight against Thanos.

Lego Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $19.99 at Lego Lego Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $19.99 at Lego In the Marvel Universe, no one has cooler tech than the Wakandans. With this Lego set, you can play with one of their Dragon flyers with Black Panther, Shuri, and an evil Chitauri warrior. Dragon Flyers were used in multiple Marvel movies in battles with Killmonger in Wakanda and in the Infinity War.

Lego Captain Marvel Keychain: $5.99 at Lego Lego Captain Marvel Keychain: $5.99 at Lego Memorialize the one who started it all with this Captain Marvel keychain. At only $6, it makes an excellent stocking stuffer.



Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.99 at Target Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet:$69.99 at Target Lego's version of the Infinity Gauntlet is a true collector's item. The 590-piece building kit is a perfect gift for a Marvel-loving adult. It comes with a display stand so your finished model can become a conversation piece.

Lego Super Heroes The Guardians Ship: $149.99 at Best Buy Lego Super Heroes The Guardians Ship: $149.99 at Best Buy This Lego build ends with an authentically detailed version of the Benatar, the spaceship used by the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers. The set comes with six Lego figurines, including Thor, Groot, Rocket, Star-Lord, Mantis, and a Chitauri warrior.



Marvel Funko POP! deals

Lots of collectors love Funko POP! Vinyls, and with a whole slew of Marvel characters to choose from, Funko POP! has a wide array of collectibles for the Marvel fans in your life. We found a few excellent choices below.

Captain America Funko POP! Artist Series: $17.99 at Target Captain America Funko POP! Artist Series: $17.99 at Target The First Avenger got a patriotic makeover for this Funko POP! vinyl, covered in red, white, and blue versions of Captain America's famous shield.

King Killmonger Funko POP! What If? Series: $11.99 at Target King Killmonger Funko POP! What If? Series: $11.99 at Target Marvel's What If...? TV series on Disney+ explores alternate timelines in Marvel's multiverse. This Funko POP! honors an episode in the series in which Killmonger kills T'Challa and becomes the new Black Panther.

Katy - Shang-Chi Funko POP! Vinyl: $11.99 at Target Katy - Shang-Chi Funko POP! Vinyl: $11.99 at Target Fans of Marvel's newest movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, have a whole new set of Funko POP!s to add to their collection. That includes this figure of Katy Chen, Shang-Chi's oldest friend.

Spider-Man Upgraded Suit Funko POP! Vinyl: $11.99 at Target Spider-Man Upgraded Suit Funko POP! Vinyl: $11.99 at Target In Spider-Man No Way Home, Spider-Man gets to wear several different suits. This Funko POP! showcases a red and black enhanced suit, designed by Peter Parker himself.

Marvel toy deals

Finally, a list of Marvel gifts would never be complete without a selection of toys. With so many battle waged across the multiverse, Marvel is rife with opportunities for action-packed toys. Here, you'll find versions of Thor's hammer, Hawkeye's bow, Shang-Chi's ring blaster, and more.

NERF Power Moves Thor Hammer Strike: $17.99 at Target NERF Power Moves Thor Hammer Strike: $17.99 at Target NERF takes on the power of Mjolnir with this epic toy. The Marvel fans in your life can wield the hammer (if they're worthy) and click the button on the handle to launch a NERF dart.

$24.99 at Target Spider-Man Homecoming Long Range Walkie Talkies: $24.99 at Target Walkie Talkies are a classic gift, popular even in the age of smartphones. These long-range walkie talkies have a cool Spider-Man design, with webs circling the speakers. These are recommended for ages 3 and up.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blaster: $17.99 at Target Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blaster: $17.99 at Target Get battle-ready like Shang-Chi with this toy ring blaster. The blaster can launch five rings as kids run around aiming at their targets.

Mr. Potato Head Spider-Man vs. Iron Man: $50.99 at Amazon Mr. Potato Head Spider-Man vs. Iron Man: $50.99 at Amazon The little Marvel fans on your gift list will love this mash-up of Toy Story's Mr. Potato head and two of their favorite Marvel superheroes: Iron Man and Spider-Man. Mix and match pieces of costumes to dress up the potatoes and play with them as the super pair.

Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series: $78.99 at Walmart Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series: $78.99 at Walmart Action figures of their favorite Marvel heroes is a great gift for both kids and adults. This set includes four of our Marvel favorites: Captain Marvel, Star Lord, Iron Man, and Black Panther.

Marvel Avengers: Infinity War 500-Piece Puzzle: $8.99 at Kohl's Marvel Avengers: Infinity War 500-Piece Puzzle: $8.99 at Kohl's Thanos towers over all of Marvel's heroes in this gorgeous 500-piece puzzle, featuring a cosmic cloud lit up with all the colors of the infinity stones. This jigsaw puzzle measures 21 by 15 inches.

Avengers Hawkeye Longshot Bow: $41.90 at Amazon Avengers Hawkeye Longshot Bow: $41.90 at Amazon If your Marvel fan is more into archery than spider webs, consider this (totally safe!) longshot bow model after Hawkeye's weapon of choice. The bow is made with soft materials and lets you launch darts like an archer's version of a NERF gun.