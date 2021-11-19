Marvel streaming guide: Where to watch the Marvel movies and TV shows online

Our Marvel streaming guide is filled with glorious purpose - to help you find out where to watch the Marvel movies and TV shows online.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of adventure, suspense, and breathtaking depictions of the world’s most famous superheroes (and villains). Fans rejoiced when the Disney Plus streaming platform announced it was to become the home of all things Marvel, but that isn’t quite the case. Whilst Disney Plus is the home of most of the MCU and, for the first time ever, merges the timelines between movies and TV, there are some Marvel hits that they don’t have the rights to or that live elsewhere.

So, you’ll need to use our handy Marvel streaming guide to point you in the right direction and for this we’ve collated all the places you can find Marvel, timeline specific or otherwise. Streaming platforms are vast and aplenty these days, so we’ve cut out the middleman and done all the Google searching and platform purchasing you might be required to do.

If you’re looking to start from the very beginning of the MCU and run through the timeline, use our Marvel movies in chronological order alongside this Marvel streaming guide to get the full experience. We've also put together our Marvel TV shows, ranked worst to best guide so you know which shows to watch and which you can maybe skip.

And, if you’re still in the mood for more sci-fi, we’d suggest taking a look at our best space movies guide too because who doesn’t want to explore the universe from the comfort of their own sofa, bed, or wherever you get comfy?

Marvel streaming guide: Where to watch Marvel movies?

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney+ coins itself as “The Streaming Home of Marvel” and they’re not entirely wrong with pretty much every MCU movie you can think of available to stream on the Disney+ platform. There’s some exceptions to this rule though. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, for example, are two such films that can’t be viewed on the streaming platform. Why? Because Sony owns the distribution rights and not Disney. The Incredible Hulk is also missing for similar reasons and that’s because it belongs to Universal Pictures.

Marvel movies also tend to go to the big screen before they hit the streaming platforms and so there’s some dates to be confirmed for which we’ll keep you updated. For now, we’ve summed up all the Marvel movies into a handy list below and where you can stream them.

Here’s how to stream the Marvel movies in the US, in order of release:

Iron Man (2008) – Disney+

The Incredible Hulk (2008) – buy or rent on Amazon

Iron Man 2 (2010) – Disney+

Thor (2011) – Disney+

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – Disney+

Avengers Assemble (2012) – Disney+

Iron Man 3 (2013) – Disney+

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – Disney+

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – Disney+

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – Disney+

Ant-Man (2015) – Disney+

Captain America: Civil War (2016) – Disney+

Doctor Strange (2016) – Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017) – Disney+

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – DIRECTV , fuboTV , FXNow , Spectrum on Demand

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – Disney+

Black Panther (2018) – Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Disney+

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – Disney+

Captain Marvel (2019) – Disney+

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Disney+

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – DIRECTV , fuboTV , FXNow , Sling TV , Spectrum on Demand

Black Widow (2021) – Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – Disney+

Eternals (2021) – Disney+ (Date TBC)

Marvel streaming guide: Where to watch Marvel TV shows?

(Image credit: Netflix)

When it comes to the TV shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a few places you can find them depending on what you’re after – our Marvel TV shows ranked, worst to best list will help you decide what’s for you.

Again, the new Disney additions to the timeline are on Disney+. Older ones mostly turn up on Netflix. And there’s a bunch of non-Disney shows that aren’t really connected to the MCU and may not even be canon in the timeline such as Runaways, Cloak & Dagger, Agent Carter, etc. that are available elsewhere. As far as Marvel are concerned, shows like these now live in the “Marvel Legacy Movies and Series” department as they don’t fit into Marvel’s chronological architecture and so they’ll be on other platforms too. Thankfully, we’ve got you sorted.

Daredevil – Netflix

Jessica Jones – Netflix

Luke Cage – Netflix

Iron Fist – Netflix

Defenders – Netflix

The Punisher – Netflix



Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Netflix

Agent Carter – Disney+

Inhumans – Disney+



Runaways – Disney+ , Hulu

Cloak & Dagger – Hulu

Helstrom – Hulu



WandaVision – Disney+

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Disney+

Loki – Disney+

What If...? – Disney+