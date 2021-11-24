These Star Trek Black Friday deals are highly logical

This incredible handpainted model of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E is on sale for Black Friday. Credit: Eaglemoss Hero Collector

Set phasers to stunning deals this Black Friday.

Whether you grew up idolizing Kirk and Spock, or if Picard will always be your captain, or if your love for all things Trek has blossomed with the more recent "Discovery" and "Lower Decks" series, there's something for everyone.

If you're a "Star Trek" fan looking to score some sweet merch, these deals are for you. You can even find more Black Friday savings on our Black Friday deals for space fans and Black Friday Lego deals pages.

We've included a wealth of Trek gear from across the franchise, including even the newest series. Stock is quite wonky with the pandemic and associated shipping problems, so if you see something that's on sale it's best to act quickly before it warps away.

Star Trek The Official Starships Collection | U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E: $74.99 Star Trek The Official Starships Collection | U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E: $74.99 $64.98 at Amazon Movie fans of "The Next Generation" will love this classic take on the NCC-1701-E, which first appears in "First Contact" to replace the badly damaged D version (watch "Generations" to see how.) The die-cast model is hand-painted and comes with a display stand and a collector's magazine.

$89.59 AMT Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Box Set 1:2500 Scale Snap Model Kit: $89.59 $75.99 at Walmart For the ultimate in model-building, warp into an adventure that allows you to snap together seven versions of the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise at 1/2500 scale. No glue is needed, which makes this a good set for novice to intermediate builders. This set features versions of the ship as seen in "The Original Series", Motion Pictures 1-8, "The Next Generation" and "Enterprise."

The Star Trek Book: $25.00 The Star Trek Book: $25.00 $20.49 at Amazon Entertainment writer Paul J. Ruditis curates this massive volume (updated for 2021 from an earlier edition) that covers the "Star Trek" franchise, including later series "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," and "Star Trek: Short Treks." The book includes infographics, stills from film and TV and essays discussing all aspects of "Star Trek."

$89.37 AMT Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Box Set 1:2500 Scale Snap Model Kit: $89.37 $118.86 at Walmart This is a very real-looking replica of the Tricorder that was used in "Star Trek" (2009), the first of the rebooted "The Original Series" trilogy movies. It includes lights, sounds and a shape that echoes what you saw on screen.

$240.82 Star Trek Into Darkness Phaser Replica Gun: $240.82 $181.07 at Walmart This phaser will literally set you to stun due to its high fidelity. Fans of "Star Trek Into Darkness" (2013) and the rebooted trilogy will be sure to enjoy this collectable item. Features include a servo-powered spinner to switch firing modes, a metal-plated frame with multiple finishes, and a custom-designed black lucite display stand with brass name plaque.

$199.61 at Walmart Star Trek TOS Captain's Chair Replica: $233.02 $199.61 at Walmart Just like Captain Kirk, you can now direct your own missions of the U.S.S. Enterprise from this scale model collectible captain's chair. Features include four different light and sound display settings, allowing you to direct your crew through ship-wide announcements, using the viewscreen and of course, the iconic red alert. Power is available using AA batteries or a USB plug (neither are included.)



$19.99 Star Trek Bridge Crew PS4 VR (pre-owned): $19.99 $13.99 at GameStop You can nab a used PS4 copy of "Star Trek Bridge Crew" to play in virtual reality (or non VR, if you say choose.) You'll play on "The Original Series" bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise and make tough choices to determine the fate of your crew. Just try to avoid the fate of the Kobayashi Maru.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Complete Series (Blu-Ray): $208.99 Star Trek: The Next Generation Complete Series (Blu-Ray): $208.99 $119.99 at Amazon Join the crew of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and play out the full television adventures of "The Original Series" at an incredible price. This is perfect for a nostalgia kick for older fans, while younger ones will love the context to the popular streaming sequel series "Picard," which stars many of the same characters.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection (Blu-Ray): $34.99 Star Trek: The Next Generation Motion Picture Collection (Blu-Ray): $34.99 $17.83 at Amazon This single-volume set encompasses all four movie adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his U.S.S. Enterprise crew in "The Next Generation", from the encounter with old friends in "Generations", to the time travel adventure of "First Contact," through to the bittersweet events of "Nemesis."

Star Trek Funko POP! Khan: $11.99 Star Trek Funko POP! Khan: $11.99 $9.75 at GameStop This stocking stuffer is a cute rendition of Khan Noonien Singh from "The Original Series", a nemesis of Captain James T. Kirk in both the show and the iconic movie "The Wrath of Khan" (1982). Fans of "Star Trek Into Darkness" (2013) will also appreciate the gift, although the resemblance to that film's Khan isn't very spot-on.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday space deals, or our guide to the best Lego space deals.