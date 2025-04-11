The Fantastic Four suit up in awesome spacesuits in this sneak peek at 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel's First Family prepares for liftoff in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

When galavanting around the cosmos in a cool rocketship clashing with a planet-eating entity like Galactus and its spacefaring herald the Silver Surfer, it's important to look good while battling evil forces as these new shots of The Fantastic Four showing off their slick spacesuits reveal.

Thanks to exclusive images just posted on X courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we now have an even better look at the amazing retro-styled spacesuits that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and The Human Torch will be zipping up when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" lands in theaters on July 25.

Marvel's First Family is here! Set on a whole new Earth, starring a quartet of prestige TV's best, and bringing in the Devourer of Worlds, #TheFantasticFour is ready for (re)launch into theaters.

If those brilliant blue-and-white outfits and helmets harken back to Apollo-era fashion, that’s a deliberate design choice by director Matt Shakman and his production team in this alternative universe of the late 1960s when the Space Race was heating up. We can't wait to see what marvels are in store for fans when the historic superhero unit takes flight.

They're out of this world! #TheFantasticFour

Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" primary cast includes Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).