The Fantastic Four suit up in awesome spacesuits in this sneak peek at 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

News
By published

Marvel's First Family is dressed for success against the Devourer of Worlds 

Four astronauts dressed in retro-styled spacesuits
Marvel's First Family prepares for liftoff in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When galavanting around the cosmos in a cool rocketship clashing with a planet-eating entity like Galactus and its spacefaring herald the Silver Surfer, it's important to look good while battling evil forces as these new shots of The Fantastic Four showing off their slick spacesuits reveal.

Thanks to exclusive images just posted on X courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, we now have an even better look at the amazing retro-styled spacesuits that Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and The Human Torch will be zipping up when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" lands in theaters on July 25.

If those brilliant blue-and-white outfits and helmets harken back to Apollo-era fashion, that’s a deliberate design choice by director Matt Shakman and his production team in this alternative universe of the late 1960s when the Space Race was heating up. We can't wait to see what marvels are in store for fans when the historic superhero unit takes flight.

Marvel Studios' "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" primary cast includes Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing).

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

