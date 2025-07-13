SpaceX launches mystery satellite to geostationary transfer orbit

Liftoff of the "Commercial GTO-1" mission occurred at 1:04 a.m. EDT on Sunday morning (July 13).

a white and black rocket launches into the dark of night, its bright white thrust lighting up its launch pad and surrounding area.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with the Commercial GTO-1 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on July 13, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX launched a mystery satellite to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) from Florida's Space Coast early Sunday morning (July 13).

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Sunday at 1:04 a.m. EDT (0504 GMT), on a mission SpaceX called Commercial GTO-1.

The company didn't identify the payload, though it's believed to be an Israeli communications satellite called Dror-1 .

"Dror-1 is a geostationary communication satellite built and developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)," NextSpaceflight.com wrote.

"It is intended to meet the satellite communication needs of Israel for the next 15 years," the outlet added. "Dror-1 is comprised primarily of local Israeli technologies developed at IAI, including an advanced digital communication payload and 'smartphone in space' capabilities, to provide communication agility throughout the satellite’s lifetime in space."

Geostationary orbit lies 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above Earth. At this altitude, orbital speed matches our planet's rotational speed, so spacecraft in this path "hover" over the same patch of Earth continuously.

a downward facing camera mounted to the side of a rocket's first stage captures the view as it nears a propulsive landing on four deployed landing legs on an ocean-based droneship.

A camera mounted on the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket captures the view as it approaches a landing on the droneship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean on July 13, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Booster 1083 missions

Crew-8 | Polaris Dawn | CRS-31 | Astranis: From One to Many | IM-2 | 7 Starlink missions

The Falcon 9's first stage, designated B1083, came back to Earth as planned on Sunday. It touched down about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the SpaceX drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was the 13th launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description. That description did not give an estimated time for the deployment of the Commercial GTO-1 satellite.

