Private Athena moon lander beams home gorgeous views of Earth from space (photos)

News
By
published

Athena's IM-2 mission is going well so far.

selfie showing part of a golden spacecraft, with half of earth in the background
Intuitive Machines' IM-2 moon lander, named Athena, captured this view of Earth shortly after launching on Feb. 26, 2025. Visible at the bottom of the frame is the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that lofted Athena. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

A newly launched lunar lander just captured some stunning shots of its home planet.

Athena, the second moon lander from Houston-based company Intuitive Machines, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday evening (Feb. 26).

Shortly after deploying into the final frontier, Athena snapped a few selfies with Earth in the background, including one that shows the Falcon 9's upper stage drifting in the void beneath the lander. (Bright specks visible near the rocket stage may be some of the other payloads that launched with Athena, such as NASA's Lunar Trailblazer orbiter and Odin, a probe built by the asteroid-mining company Astroforge.)

selfie showing part of a golden spacecraft, with half of earth in the background

Athena is scheduled to land on the moon on March 6. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

As those photos suggest, all is going well so far with Athena's mission, which is called IM-2.

Related: SpaceX rocket launches private moon lander and NASA 'trailblazer' to hunt for lunar water (video)

"Athena established a stable attitude, solar charging and radio communications contact with the Company's mission operations center in Houston after liftoff on February 26," Intuitive Machines wrote in an update this morning (Feb. 27).

"The lander is in excellent health and preparing for a series of planned main engine firings to refine her trajectory ahead of lunar orbit insertion, which is planned for March 3. Intuitive Machines expects a lunar landing opportunity on March 6."

IM-2 is flying via NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which puts agency science and technology instruments on private moon landers. The goal is to gather a wealth of cost-efficient lunar data ahead of the arrival of Artemis astronauts a few years from now.

Athena's chief payload is PRIME-1 ("Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment 1"), which consists of a deep-digging drill and a mass spectrometer. Together, this gear will help scientists assess the abundance and accessibility of water ice at Athena's landing site near the lunar south pole.

Athena is also carrying Grace, a novel hopping spacecraft built by Intuitive Machines that will explore a crater near the landing site, and MAPP, a small rover from the Colorado company Lunar Outpost. These three robots will stay in touch thanks to another IM-2 payload, Nokia's Lunar Surface Communication System, which will establish the first-ever 4G/LTE network on the moon.

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX launches 2 private lunar landers to the moon (video, photos)

NASA gives Intuitive Machines $117 million for 2027 mission to moon's south pole

Private Odysseus moon lander broke a leg during historic touchdown (new photos)

Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander, Odysseus, touched down successfully on the moon in February 2024, becoming the first private craft ever to do so. But Athena won't be the second to pull off the feat, if all goes according to plan.

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander is gearing up for its own touchdown attempt, which will take place in the early hours of March 2. Blue Ghost launched on Jan. 15 along with Resilience, a lunar lander built by Tokyo-based company ispace, which will try try to touch down in late May or early June.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

More about spaceflight
the full moon hangs in frame with the orion, inside its payload shell atop the SLS rocket.

NASA must 'consider alternatives' to put Artemis astronauts on the moon, experts tell US Congress
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander snapped this shot of the moon from an altitude of about 62 miles (100 kilometers) on Feb. 24, 2025.

Private Blue Ghost lunar lander captures stunning views of moon's far side ahead of March 2 touchdown try (video)
the full moon hangs in frame with the orion, inside its payload shell atop the SLS rocket.

NASA must 'consider alternatives' to put Artemis astronauts on the moon, experts tell US Congress
See more latest