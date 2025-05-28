There's still time to get one of the best streaming deals before it expires on May 30. An annual subscription to Peacock TV is now 68% off, but you'll have to act quickly.

Use the code: SPRINGSAVINGS to get 68% off an annual subscription to Peacock TV.

In case you didn't know, Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service and with a huge discount of 68% off, it offers top-tier value. If you're a fan of sci-fi, you'll enjoy shows including "Resident: Alien", "Battlestar Galactica", "Brave New World" and more. If you're more of a generalist, you can enjoy live sports, breaking news, comedies and reality TV with over 50 always-on channels to watch. If you haven't already made the most of this streaming deal, there's still time, but not much.

Peacock TV: was $80 now $25 at Peacock TV Save 68% on an annual subscription to Peacock TV. It offers over 50 always-on channels as you can stream NFL, Premier League soccer, golf, NBC and Sky news as well as big sci-fi hits. Note: This deal expires on May 30, so you'll have to be quick. Once your subscription expires, it will revert to the usual price of $79.99.

Image 1 of 3 An alien with a blue/purple head and large black eyes is wearing a chequered shirt and a jacket with a furry hood, and is walking along the street. (Image credit: Syfy) (Image credit: TM and Peacock TV LLC.) (Image credit: BSkyB)

Naturally, we're always going to highlight the sci-fi firepower a streaming service has to offer, but you also get a lot of sports and news offerings too. Peacock showcases great sci-fi content, including the titles named above. You can also stream NFL, Premier League soccer, the Golf Pass, WWE and more, along with NBC's news channels as well as Sky News. As you get more than 50 channels that are always showing something, you're also able to enjoy a wide range of reality TV and comedies, making Peacock an excellent choice for sci-fi fans, sports fans and those just wanting something to watch without breaking the bank.

As this streaming deal ends on May 30, you'll have to act quickly to get this massive offer. When your subscription expires after a year, the price will revert to what it usually costs, which is $79.99. That means that this streaming deal, which you can still get for 68% off, is excellent value and a low-risk investment if you want a new streaming service to watch.

Key features: Over 50 always-on channels, great sci-fi content, live sports, multiple news channels, 68% discount, year-long subscription.

Price history: Before today's deal, an annual subscription to Peacock TV would cost $79.99. As we don't often see streaming deals for any service, let alone just Peacock, of this size outside of annual sales events, 68% off is great value and we recommend making the most of it, if you can.

✅ Buy it if: You want a low-cost streaming deal, you want something cool to watch or you're either into sci-fi, sports or you like your news.

❌ Don't buy it if: None of the above applies to you, but in truth, this is great value and we believe it's worth getting.

