You can get Apple TV+ for just $2.99 a month for three months when you sign up via the Apple TV+ site. You'll have to be quick as there's only one day left to get one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen. For the price of your morning coffee, you can stream all of Apple's highly-rated original content, including must-watch shows like the mind-bending "Severance", "Foundation" and the alternative space race history drama “For All Mankind”.

There's something for almost every taste on Apple TV+, and if you've never been a subscriber before or are returning after a break, then this streaming deal is worth grabbing fast, because Apple TV+ is rarely seen on sale.

As a history buff, I signed up just to view "For All Mankind" which takes an alternative history view of the space race between the US and the USSR. Now in its fourth season, the series explores how history might have unfolded if the Soviet Union had landed on the Moon first, and the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families, as the Cold War escalates and pushes both the US and Soviets for greater scientific and political ambition. Each season jumps forward in time, following the characters through the decades, with seasons focusing on the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

Another bonus with Apple TV+ is that it's ad-free, and as well as a ton of science fiction shows, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable from the WW2 thriller "Greyhound" staring Tom Hanks to current top of the Apple TV+ charts "Your Friends & Neighbors" staring John Hamm. If you're into sports, there's Baseball and MLS soccer — with a season pass showing live soccer games and on-demand catch-up.

This Apple TV+ deal is the best streaming deal you'll find considering the usual price is $9.99 a month. You'll have to act quickly, as it expires on April 24.

Key features: Access Apple TV+ and stream epic shows like Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, Monarch Legacy of Monsters, live sports including Lionel Messi in MLS soccer action and much, much more.

Price history: Usually $9.99 a month, so it's a 70% saving and outside of Black Friday, we very rarely see Apple TV+ on sale.

✅ Buy it if: You want to watch Apple TV+ content including original sci-fi series including the upcoming new seasons of Silo and For All Mankind, or if you want to have a cheap way to stream hundreds of top-tier titles from huge libraries of content.

❌ Don't buy it if: We can't really think of why you wouldn't buy this, but if you're already subscribed to Apple TV+ then you will be ineligible for the deal.

