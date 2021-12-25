(Image credit: Jody Amiet/AFP via Getty Images))

On Dec. 25, 2021, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched into space to peer farther back into the universe's history than ever before.

The Webb space telescope launched off planet Earth at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) atop an Ariane 5 rocket built by Arianespace. The space telescope, NASA's biggest ever built, is headed to L2, or Lagrange Point 2, a stable point in space about 1 million miles from Earth where it will look for the first stars and galaxies in the universe.

