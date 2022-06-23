NASA will unveil the James Webb Space Telescope's 1st science photos in July. Here's how to watch.

After half a year of in-space commissioning work, NASA will release the first science images from its next-generation space observatory in July. Here's how you can tune in to the historic event for free.

The James Webb Space Telescope carries four cutting-edge instruments designed to examine everything from solar system objects to distant, old galaxies formed in the early universe only a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The instruments are roughly halfway through their mode checks as the observatory continues clicking through milestones smoothly in deep space after its launch on Dec. 25, 2021.

The main image release event will take place on July 12 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). You can watch all the excitement here at Space.com courtesy of NASA or directly through the agency's website (opens in new tab). Additional events will take place later in the day and on July 13.

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image credit: ESA/ATG medialab)

Tuesday, July 12

10:30 a.m. EDT / 1430 GMT: Live coverage of the image release will air here at Space.com, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website (opens in new tab). The public also can watch live on Facebook (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), and Daily Motion (opens in new tab).

12 p.m. EDT / 1600 GMT: NASA will have a joint media briefing with its partners at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center near Baltimore. The briefing will stream live here at Space.com, as well as on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website (opens in new tab). Participants will be announced a later date.

Wednesday, July 13

At 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), a NASA Science Live show will air. Called Webb’s First Full-Color Images Explained, it will air live on the NASA Science Live website (opens in new tab), as well as YouTube (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), and Twitter (opens in new tab). Viewers can submit questions on social media using the hashtag #UnfoldtheUniverse or by leaving a comment in the chat section of the Facebook or YouTube stream.

A simultaneous live social media event will take place in Spanish on NASA en español YouTube (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), and Twitter (opens in new tab) accounts.

