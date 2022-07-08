NASA unveils list of 1st targets for James Webb Space Telescope

The first images from the James Webb Space Telescope will be released on July 12.

Our first glimpse through the eyes of NASA's massive new observatory will include nebulas and an alien world.

Although the long-awaited images won't be available until a live broadcast on Tuesday (July 12) at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), NASA has released a list of the targets that will appear in the first science-quality images released from the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope . Agency leaders have promised that these images will reveal an unprecedented look into some of the deepest views yet of the cosmos.

The targets, which NASA announced (opens in new tab) on Friday (July 8), were selected by an international committee of scientists from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland, which manages the observatory.

Live updates: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope mission

Related: How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope's first targets include:

The James Webb Space Telescope prior to launch in 2020. (Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn)

The observatory recently completed calibration and testing on the third of its four scientific instruments, the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, or NIRSpec. Webb's other instruments include:

The Near Infrared Camera (NIRCAM), the telescope's primary tool for detecting light from early stars and galaxies. The camera features a coronograph, a tool that can block out the light emanating from stars in order to see the bodies around it.

The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), a combination of a camera and a spectrograph that examines the mid-infrared part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The Fine Guidance Sensor/Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (FGS/NIRISS), a tool that can help detect distant, early light sources and identify and analyze exoplanets.

Between these four instruments, Webb can perform observations in 17 different modes .

NASA released a late-stage test image from the Fine Guidance Sensor on Wednesday (July 6) to give a sense of what to expect in the coming images.

Stay up-to-the-minute on Tuesday with our James Webb Space Telescope live updates .