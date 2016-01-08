Trending

Stephan's Quintent: Galaxies Shimmering and Shining | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Stephan's Quintet of Galaxies Shimmer and Shine
This galactic group, originally discovered in 1877, uses data from multiple observation technologies.
(Image: © ESA/XMM-Newton (X-rays); ESA/Herschel/PACS, SPIRE (infrared); SDSS (optical))

The galactic group in this image was originally discovered in 1877 and thought to be a new nebulae. Further research, acceptance of the reality other galaxies in our Universe as well as modern technologies helped the renaming of the find as a quintet of galaxies. The data from ESA's Herschel and XMM-Newton space observatories combined with ground-based telescopes allowed for this beautiful and detailed image of the collection. [Read more about galaxies in our Universe.]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.