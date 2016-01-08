Stephan's Quintent: Galaxies Shimmering and Shining | Space Wallpaper

The galactic group in this image was originally discovered in 1877 and thought to be a new nebulae. Further research, acceptance of the reality other galaxies in our Universe as well as modern technologies helped the renaming of the find as a quintet of galaxies. The data from ESA's Herschel and XMM-Newton space observatories combined with ground-based telescopes allowed for this beautiful and detailed image of the collection. [Read more about galaxies in our Universe.]

