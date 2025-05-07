NASA diagnoses fracture in a 'huge cosmic bone' using X-ray observatory

News
By published

The "bone" is actually a galactic center filament, and it's about 230 light-years long.

A composite of X-ray and radio data showing galactic center filament G359.13142-0.20005. (Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./F. Yusef-Zadeh et al; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKat; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/N. Wolk)

Have you ever had an X-ray taken of your bones? Well, so has the Milky Way. NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory regularly images our home galaxy, and a recent scan caught something that might be familiar to some of you: a fractured "bone."

The bone-like structure in the image above was imaged using radio data from MeerKAT radio array in South Africa and the National Science Foundation’s Very Large Array in New Mexico — you'll notice a slight fracture in the structure a little more than a third of the way down.

Overlaying Chandra's X-ray data (shown in bright blue) with the radio data reveals the likely cause of the fracture to be an impact from a pulsar, a rapidly spinning neutron star that sends out pulses of radiation at regular intervals. Of course, the ghostly structure isn't a real bone, but rather a galactic center filament, one of many massive structures created by radio waves threaded along magnetic fields at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.

The particular cosmic "bone" shown here is G359.13142-0.20005 (G359.13 for short, or sometimes referred to as the Snake), and it's one of the brightest and longest galactic center filaments we've spotted. Located some 26,000 light-years from Earth, it's about 230 light-years long.

Scientists suspect that the pulsar slammed into G359.13 at a staggering speed between one million and two million miles per hour (1.6 million to 3.2 million km per hour).

a thin line of white stretches from top to bottom between two wispy clouds of white gas on a black background

The "fracture" in galactic center filament G359.13142-0.20005 appears to be a pulsar. (Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/Northwestern Univ./F. Yusef-Zadeh et al; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKat; Image Processing: NASA/CXC/SAO/N. Wolk)
RELATED STORIES:

NASA's Chandra spacecraft spots supermassive black hole erupting in the Milky Way's heart
Cosmic 'tornadoes' rage around the heart of the Milky Way and its supermassive black hole
James Webb Space Telescope finds our Milky Way galaxy's supermassive black hole blowing bubbles (image, video)

Given that neutron stars are extremely dense — in fact, they're the densest known stars in the universe — it's no surprise that a high-speed collision easily distorted the filament's magnetic field, creating the fracture.

Since it's not likely that the Milky Way will be able to bind a 230-light-year-long galactic center filament in a cast, we're going to have to hope this fracture will heal itself over the millennia.

This research has been published in the May 2024 issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Contributing writer

Space.com contributing writer Stefanie Waldek is a self-taught space nerd and aviation geek who is passionate about all things spaceflight and astronomy. With a background in travel and design journalism, as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University, she specializes in the budding space tourism industry and Earth-based astrotourism. In her free time, you can find her watching rocket launches or looking up at the stars, wondering what is out there. Learn more about her work at www.stefaniewaldek.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about galaxies

Gaze at a cluster of glowing galaxies | Space photo of the day for May 2, 2025

Our galactic neighbor Andromeda has a bunch of satellite galaxies — and they're weirdly pointing at us

Laurie Leshin stepping down as director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman in a blue jacket gestures with her hands.
Laurie Leshin stepping down as director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab
Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate and Renegades
'Destiny 2' is getting four new expansions, including a 'Star Wars' crossover that adds lightsabers and blasters (video)
This artist’s concept shows what the hot sub-Neptune exoplanet TOI-421 b could look like.
James Webb Space Telescope finds water in the air of exotic 'sub-Neptune' exoplanet
three men and two women pose together standing in front of a spacecraft and holding a ceremonial enlarged key fob.
NASA gets keys to Orion spacecraft | Space photo of the day for May 7, 2025
a circular white space probe with the red letters &quot;CCCP&quot; on its side is seen in a room
Old Soviet Venus lander's fall to Earth will be no ordinary space junk crash. Here's why
a large fiery looking filament erupts from the upper left corner of the sun and reaches far into space.
Sun unleashes jaw-dropping filament eruption — but Earth dodges the blast (photo)
Four images of 3D cosmic models.
3D-print a realistic supernova remnant with NASA's new models of Chandra X-ray images
A pair of Celestron Skymaster 12x60 binoculars in front of a blue planet.
Get closer to the Flower Moon with 27% off these SkyMaster 12x60 binoculars from Celestron
Composite image of the moon created using data gathered by the joint NASA-DoD Clementine mission in 1994
Lunar laser: China makes 1st daytime laser-ranging measurement from Earth to the moon
three panel view of one man passing off an item for donation to another man
Belgian artist of 'Fallen Astronaut' figurine on the moon dies at 99