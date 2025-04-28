What happens inside neutron stars, the universe's densest known objects?

News
By published

We don't really know, but probably some truly bizarre physics.

An illustration of a blueish white orb with a jet of material coming out to the left of it. There are lots of green thin lines representing magnetic field lines.
This artist's concept depicts a magnetar – a type of neutron star with a strong magnetic field. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Neutron stars are some of the weirdest cosmic objects, and the greatest mysteries lie deep in their hearts.

Neutron stars are the leftover cores of exploded stars and the densest known material in the universe. A typical neutron star has a mass a few times the mass of the sun, compressed into a region only a dozen kilometers across. In the outermost layers of neutron stars, the density is billions of times greater than the density of a diamond. In the cores of neutron stars, the crushing pressures can squeeze apart atomic nuclei, and maybe even protons and neutrons themselves.

Neutron stars' surface gravities are so intense that the largest "mountains" are only a few millimeters tall. And those surfaces are already alien, consisting of a crust of heavy atomic nuclei squeezed into a crystalline lattice with electrons free to swim among them.

Deeper down, the enormous gravity allows for exotic, rare isotopes to exist in abundance. Usually, you can only cram so many neutrons into a nucleus before it just falls apart, due to the repulsive effects of the strong nuclear force resisting cohesion. But the gravity of the neutron star keeps everything bound together. Down to a depth of roughly a kilometer, atomic nuclei can hold hundreds of neutrons at a time.

But even that has a limit. At a little over half a mile (1 km) in depth, even those impossibly sized nuclei break down. This is the "drip line," where neutrons begin to leak out of nuclei. Normally, any free neutrons decay in roughly 15 minutes. But the intense confines of the neutron star's interior keep the neutrons stable and free-flowing.

After only about a mile (2 kilometers) deep into the neutron star, matter takes on perhaps its strangest form yet: the "nuclear pasta." In this region, where the crust transitions to the core, titanic forces — gravity, the strong nuclear force and electric repulsion — compete for dominance. This leads to odd, lumpy nuclei with exaggerated shapes, known as gnocchi.

Below that, the individual lumps squeeze together into long (relatively speaking; everything here is still microscopic) tubes, known as spaghetti. Then, the spaghetti fuse together to form lasagne, which then merge into a single uniform mass. But that mass has defects and holes in it — the "antispaghetti" and "antignocchi."

All told, the nuclear pasta region is only about 330 feet (100 meters) thick, but it weighs more than 3,000 Earths. That's a lot of pasta.

A blue orb illustration over a map of NYC.

A neutron star can be the size of New York City with a mass greater than that of the sun. A theoretical quark star would be even denser. (Image credit: NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center)

Below that, at a depth of about a mile, the nuclei simply break down, as they're unable to maintain their structures in the crushing environment. Here, neutrons, protons and some electrons roam freely. And what truly happens in the core region of a neutron star is a matter of much debate, because the physics here is so far beyond our current understanding.

We strongly suspect that the outer region of the core is a superfluid, where the neutrons are free to move with zero viscosity and zero friction. The remaining protons at this depth are now also a superconductor, with no electrical resistivity. At these depths, the density is comparable to an atomic nucleus, with the protons and neutrons squeezed together as tightly as they can be. This region of a neutron star is, for all intents and purposes, a single macroscopic atomic nucleus, bound together not by the strong nuclear force but by sheer gravitational might.

The neutrons in this region do a large part of the work in supporting the star against further gravitational collapse. One way is through "degeneracy pressure" — they are squeezed so tightly together that they buzz with incredible, near-light-speed velocities, which creates pressure. Alongside that, the strong nuclear force is repulsive between neutrons, which keeps them from squeezing together even more.

In the deepest regions of the core, however, we simply have no idea. The densities in the innermost core are higher than in an atomic nucleus. We have no hope of replicating or recreating those conditions in the laboratory, so we only have hazy mathematical models to guide us. In some models, the neutrons maintain their superfluid state.

Related Stories:

Nuclear 'pasta' cooked up by dead stars could unravel the secrets of stellar afterlife

How neutron stars 'playing it cool' could unlock exotic physics

Neutron stars could be the ultimate dark matter detectors

In other models, different forms of matter — like hyperons, deltas and boson condensates — may arise. This is possible because neutrons and protons are made of even smaller particles, called quarks. In these conditions, the quarks may arrange and combine themselves differently in situations that would be instantly unstable in any other environment. But here, they may be perfectly fine.

In other models, all protons and neutrons — and even their more exotic cousins — break down completely, forming a soup of quarks and gluons, the carriers of the strong nuclear force.

But all of this is pure speculation. The nearest neutron star is hundreds of light-years away, and even if we could crack it open, the special conditions that create these kinds of exotic conditions would break down. So, for now, the only way to peer inside neutron stars is with math and a heavy dose of guesswork.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Paul Sutter
Paul Sutter
Space.com Contributor

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute in New York City. Paul received his PhD in Physics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011, and spent three years at the Paris Institute of Astrophysics, followed by a research fellowship in Trieste, Italy, His research focuses on many diverse topics, from the emptiest regions of the universe to the earliest moments of the Big Bang to the hunt for the first stars. As an "Agent to the Stars," Paul has passionately engaged the public in science outreach for several years. He is the host of the popular "Ask a Spaceman!" podcast, author of "Your Place in the Universe" and "How to Die in Space" and he frequently appears on TV — including on The Weather Channel, for which he serves as Official Space Specialist.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about stars

Twinkling star reveals the secrets of turbulent plasma in our cosmic neighborhood

Where did this extremely magnetic, dense and dead star come from? Scientists aren't quite sure

Astronomers gaze into 'dark nebula' 60 times the size of the solar system (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
A celestial shadow known as the Circinus West molecular cloud creeps across this image taken with the Department of Energy-fabricated 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera (DECam)
Astronomers gaze into 'dark nebula' 60 times the size of the solar system (video)
Lego Marvel Rocket on Space.com background with deals logo
Lego Marvel Rocket & Baby Groot Minifigure set is now 20% cheaper in this Amazon Sci-Fi deal
This map of Earth in 2024 shows global surface temperature anomalies, or how much warmer or cooler each region of the planet was compared to the average from 1951 to 1980. Normal temperatures are shown in white, higher-than-normal temperatures in red and orange, and lower-than-normal temperatures in blue.
March 2025 featured fires, floods and record-setting warmth in the US
two images; on the left, a black and white image of a river delta seen from space. on the right, the same area but covered in colored, squiggly lines
Satellite images reveal how Earth's surface moved during deadly Myanmar earthquake
An illustration of three satellites above Earth looking down at bright green auroras.
Newly launched NASA satellites open eyes to start studying 'auroral electrojets' in Earth's atmosphere
A side by side showing the full sky view on the left. On the right, the galaxy is enlarged.
Scientists use the JWST to study an extremely ancient galaxy piercing through the Cosmic Dark Ages
Long-exposure photo of SpaceX&#039;s 250th dedicated Starlink launch, which took place from Florida&#039;s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 27, 2025.
SpaceX launches 250th Starlink satellite mission, lands rocket at sea (video, photos)
Artist&#039;s illustration showing a distant star going out of sight as it is eclipsed by Uranus – an event known as a planetary stellar occultation.
Uranus passed between Earth and a distant star this month — and NASA caught the rare event
Screenshot from Star Wars: Republic Commando
20 years ago, 'Star Wars: Republic Commando' made us care about the clones long before 'The Clone Wars' and 'The Bad Batch'
A building in NYC
Trump administration cancels lease for NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies lab in New York City