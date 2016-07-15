Charged particles from the Sun directed by Jupiter's magnetic field create majestic aurorae at the north pole of Jupiter in this image by the Hubble Space Telescope. Aurorae are caused when electrons, detached from their molecules upon hitting the atmosphere of a planet, are drawn back to those molecules with electric force. That electricity creates the colorful auroral glow. The Juno spacecraft is poised to get some amazing images of powerful aurorae with its arrival at the gas giant in early July. [Learn all about the Juno mission to Jupiter]
Dazzling Lights Crown Jupiter | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/ESA/Hubble)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.