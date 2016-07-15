Dazzling Lights Crown Jupiter | Space Wallpaper

Charged particles from the Sun directed by Jupiter's magnetic field create majestic aurorae at the north pole of Jupiter in this image by the Hubble Space Telescope. Aurorae are caused when electrons, detached from their molecules upon hitting the atmosphere of a planet, are drawn back to those molecules with electric force. That electricity creates the colorful auroral glow. The Juno spacecraft is poised to get some amazing images of powerful aurorae with its arrival at the gas giant in early July. [Learn all about the Juno mission to Jupiter]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

