Trending

Dazzling Lights Crown Jupiter | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Dazzling Lights Crown Jupiter
Just like Earth, Jupiter's magnetic field channels charged solar particles to the poles which creates brilliant light shows called aurorae.
(Image: © NASA/ESA/Hubble)

Charged particles from the Sun directed by Jupiter's magnetic field create majestic aurorae at the north pole of Jupiter in this image by the Hubble Space Telescope. Aurorae are caused when electrons, detached from their molecules upon hitting the atmosphere of a planet, are drawn back to those molecules with electric force. That electricity creates the colorful auroral glow. The Juno spacecraft is poised to get some amazing images of powerful aurorae with its arrival at the gas giant in early July. [Learn all about the Juno mission to Jupiter]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.