An Asteroid and Its Moon | Space Wallpaper

In the mid-1990s, the Galileo spacecraft, on its way to the Jupiter system, captured this mind-blowing image of asteroid 243 Ida and its moon, Dactyl. (Image: © NASA/JPL)

The Galileo spacecraft launched in October of 1989 with a mission to explore the Jupiter system. In August of 1993, using its CCD camera, the craft imaged asteroid 243 Ida from just over 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles). With this image, scientists discovered the first moon orbiting an asteroid. [Learn more about asteroids] Wallpapers Standard

