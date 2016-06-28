Astronauts aboard the International Space Station make a hobby of taking photos of our Blue Marble. ESA astronaut Tim Peake captured this rare image of an iceberg during his six-month mission during 2015-16. Leif Toudal from the Danish Meteorological Institute, with assistance from Europe’s Sentinel-1A radar satellite and NASA’s Aqua satellite, identified the iceberg as A56. The massive chunk of ice broke off the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf around the turn of the century and made its way across the Weddel Sea to the Atlantic over the last decade or so. [See more of ESA astronaut Tim Peake's photos from the ISS]
Ancient Ice Spied from the ISS | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/NASA)
