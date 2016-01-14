Amazing Space Photos by British Astronaut Tim Peake

NASA astronaut Tim Kopra and European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake will work outside the International Space Station today (Jan. 14). Here, Peake is undergoing his final suit check Jan. 11.

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Alps From Space

ESA astronaut Tim Peake is on a half-year mission in space. See his amazing photos of life and the view from Earth orbit in this Space.com gallery. HERE: Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Dec. 29, 2015 with the caption, “There may not be much snow in the Alps this winter but they still look stunning from here.”

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Gets a Haircut on the ISS

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Jan. 3, 2016 with the caption, “Barber shop open today onboard ISS - dodgy haircuts all round!”

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Sunrise Strkes ISS

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Jan. 2, 2016 with the caption, “Sunrise strikes our solar panels – makes a beautiful sight.”

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Sees a View of the Rocky Mountains

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Jan. 5, 2016 with the caption, “I was lucky enough to fly a helicopter in these Rocky Mountains once – I’m a bit higher this time!”

Tim Peake During Spacewalk Image

British astronaut Tim Peake walked in space outside the International Space Station on Jan. 15, 2016. A new online test will help the European Space Agency develop its astronaut selection process.

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Sees a View of the Nile

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Jan. 7, 2016 with the caption, “Great view of Sinai Peninsula & river Nile. One of my favourite diving spots down there in the Red Sea!”

Passing Over South Africa

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image while passing over South Africafrom the International Space Station on April 3, 2016.

Lightning Over South Africa

ESA astronaut Tim Peake tweeted this photo of lightning over South Africa taken from the ISS on Jan. 14, 2016.

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Spots the Orion Constellation

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on Jan. 9, 2016 with the caption, “City lights and starry nights…spot Orion constellation?”

ESA Astronaut Tim Peake Snaps View of Antarctica

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this image from the International Space Station on April 1, 2016 with the caption, “I had to wait a couple of days but finally caught sight of the elusive #Antarctica – worth the wait!”

Moonset from the ISS

An image of moonset from the International Space Station taken by British astronaut Tim Peake on March 28, 2015, sets the lunar body against a deep blue backdrop.