Former astronaut Terry Virts talks about his Senate run, Trump and the NASA budget in exclusive Space.com interview (video)

How do you plan on differentiating yourself between "common sense and the D.C. Democrats"?

"One of the challenges is that it's such a big state. I mean, if Texas were a country, we would be the eighth-largest economy on Earth. Texas is basically a continent of its own. When you see it from space, it is gorgeous. You know, there's the deserts of West Texas, the hill country, and you can see the big forests in the East and the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. So, Texas is kind of everything.

"So one of the challenges for me: I'm going to be putting a lot of miles on my truck, driving around the state. But you know what I found here in Texas? Texans are very practical people. We're very common sense. And there is a real hunger for honesty, for politicians to just speak the truth, to just give us some straight talk. And they're kind of fed up with D.C. politics. The Democratic Party in D.C. has been a disaster. It needs to get better. The Democrats that I know here in Texas want something new. So I think that's going to be a positive thing for my message, because I want to be a common-sense Democrat and not a D.C. Democrat, and that's going to be my focus going around the state.

"A big differentiator between me [and other candidates] is that I'm not a politician. I haven't been a congressman for years. I didn't work in the Obama administration. I haven't been a traditional Democrat, and my background — who I am as a man — is somebody who solves problems. I'm a fighter pilot and a test pilot. So I'm going to go to Congress not as a Democrat. I'm going to go to Congress as an American and as a Texan to solve problems and get things done.

"So, I think just my background is completely different than many of the other folks who might enter this race. Right now, I'm the only declared person in the Democratic primary, as far as I know. But I think that's that's the big differentiator. It's just who I am as a fighter pilot and test pilot and astronaut, and not a politician.

"You know, my mom, my dad, my aunts and uncles — nobody ever went to college. I was the first one to go to college. My mom was a secretary. She actually worked at NASA Goddard [Space Flight Center] when I was a kid. My uncle worked at Northrop Grumman as a union guy. My cousin works there now as a union guy. So I come from a union family, or working-class family.

"I was an astronaut. That's a really unique thing, I'll grant you that. But I also grew up in a working-class family. I mean, I worked in an orchard when I was 15 years old, picking apples and pumpkins. So, I come from a working-class background. I just happened to spend seven months in space."