About 13 times every 100 years, Mercury passes between Earth and the Sun. Planetary transits are rare events that offer a unique opportunity for astronomers to study how planets move in space. Here, Mercury is visible in the lower lefthand corner of the image. [More images of the Mercury Transit of 2016]
Once in a Long While | Space Wallaper
(Image: © NASA/Goddard)
