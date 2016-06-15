Trending

Once in a Long While | Space Wallaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Once in a Long While
Across a 100 year time frame, Mercury passes between Earth and our Sun only 13 or so times.
(Image: © NASA/Goddard)

About 13 times every 100 years, Mercury passes between Earth and the Sun. Planetary transits are rare events that offer a unique opportunity for astronomers to study how planets move in space. Here, Mercury is visible in the lower lefthand corner of the image. [More images of the Mercury Transit of 2016]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.