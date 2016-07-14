Trending

Juno Spies Jupiter, and More | Space Wallpaper

Juno Spies Jupiter, and More
Almost 4 million miles in the distance, Jupiter, the Great Red Spot and three of the Jovian moons wait patiently for Juno to arrive.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)

NASA's Juno spacecraft draws near to its target — the Jupiter system. From a distance of nearly 4 million miles using the JunoCam, the craft captured this color image of the system featuring Jupiter, its Great Red Spot and three of the Jovian moons — Ganymede, Io and Europa. [Learn more about Juno and its mission]

