See asteroid Donaldjohanson up close thanks to NASA's Lucy mission | Space photo of the day for July 7, 2025

NASA's Lucy mission is key to helping us understand the early history of our solar system as it studies asteroids like the Donaldjohanson.

What is it?

Named after the paleoanthropologist who co-discovered the Lucy skeleton, NASA's Lucy space probe is key to helping scientists understand the early history of our solar system. Launched on Oct. 16, 2021, Lucy is the first space mission designed specifically to study Trojan asteroids, which are ancient remnants from the early solar system that share orbits with the sun and Jupiter.

One of these asteroids is the Donaldjohanson. Discovered in 1995, this small rocky asteroid (not considered a Trojan asteroid) was located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Where is it?

This photograph was taken in the main asteroid belt of our solar system, where the spacecraft came close to the asteroid at 596 miles (960 kilometers) from Earth.

A close up image of the Donaldjohanson asteroid (Image credit: NASA/Goddard/SwRI/Johns Hopkins APL)

Why is it amazing?

On April 20 2025, NASA's Lucy had a close encounter with the asteroid Donaldjohanson, taking this close up image. While Donaldjohanson isn't considered a Trojan asteroid, the flyby provided a "dress rehearsal" for the Lucy mission before heading toward Jupiter to study the Trojan asteroids farther away from Earth.

Once there, Lucy will conduct four flybys, observing at least six asteroids. According to NASA, the first close encounter will be with asteroid Eurybates in August 2027.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about NASA's Lucy mission and the process of asteroid formation as the space probe continues to travel our solar system.