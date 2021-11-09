Telescopes at Walmart: Black Friday discounts and stock

When you’re browsing through the telescopes at Walmart it’s easy to think that there is an abundance of Black Friday deals but this isn’t really the case. A lot of the ‘discounted’ models on display are actually not discounted at all – in fact, if you compare the prices of a few telescopes available on Walmart to the brands’ own RPP, you’ll find that the models are actually more expensive than they should be.

There are fewer Black Friday space deals around in general at the moment, as the optics industry has been hard-hit by manufacturing shortages. This has meant that companies like Meade, Celestron and Sky-Watcher haven’t been able to get the parts they need, so there’s less stock available when it comes to their telescopes. Without any excess stock, companies don’t feel the need to drop prices and push sales, which is why we aren’t seeing many discounts.

The supply issues are so severe that you’ll find you can’t even buy a lot of the best telescopes, because companies don’t have the parts they need to build certain models. You can, however, find deals on some of the best beginner telescopes and the best telescopes for kids. These tend to have lower specs, so they’re easier for manufacturers to build.

As a final note, you will also see some Walmart telescope deals from small or unknown brands when you’re on the retailer’s website. We advise you to be cautious about purchasing these, as there aren’t many reviews and tests available to confirm the quality of these models – which is why we haven’t included any here.

Below, we've rounded up the Walmart deals we think are worth highlighting.

Telescopes at Walmart: Best deals

| Now: $149 Celestron AstroMaster 70EQ | RRP: $179.95 | Now: $149

Walmart has knocked over $30 off the price of this beginner-friendly refractor telescope, which is great for seeing things like the moon and nearby planets. The AstroMaster line has been designed for people who want to use telescopes both for stargazing and terrestrial purposes. This model comes with two eyepieces and has an equatorial mount, making it easier to track objects across the night sky.

| Now: $78 Celestron AstroMaster LT 70AZ | RRP: $129.95 | Now: $78

There's a significant saving of $51.95 available on this refractor telescope, which is perfect for beginners hoping to look at the moon and nearby planets. It features an alt-azimuth mount, which makes it a bit cheaper than equatorial models, and comes with two eyepieces.

| Now: $109.88 Celestron Travel Scope 80 | RRP: $119.95 | Now: $109.88

There’s just over $10 off this refractor telescope, which boasts a lightweight frame that makes it easy to carry. It comes with two eyepieces, offering magnifications of 20x and 40x, and you’ll also get a free custom backpack to store your scope and accessories. Perfect for viewing both planets and bright deep sky objects, it’s a great model for beginners or those who like to stargaze while they camp.

Buying advice

As outlined above, be careful with retailers making deals seem more significant than they really are. A lot of the time, retailers hike prices then drop them suddenly to make it look like there’s a huge discount available, when in reality it’s just matching the RRP.

Beyond that, you should also think carefully about what type of telescope you’d like to buy. There are three main types: refractors, reflectors and catadioptric telescopes.

Refractors are really popular with beginner astronomers, as they are easy to maintain and they’re often mounted to a straightforward alt-azimuth mount. These mounts are cheap to manufacture, so the price of refractors tends to be quite low because of this. They are particularly good at giving highly magnified, high-contrast images, which is why they’re best for focusing on specific targets like the moon and planets.

Reflector telescopes tend to have larger apertures and are better for low-magnification targets like nebulas and galaxies. You get two types of reflector telescope: Dobsonians and Newtonians, although there’s some crossover between these. In brief, though, Dobsonians are easier to maintain and often found attached to the alt-azimuth mount. Newtonians are more commonly affixed to equatorial mounts, which allow you to follow the rotation of the night sky more accurately, but they require more upkeep.

Finally, catadioptric telescopes fix issues found in both of the above types of scope – such as chromatic aberration and the coma effect – and they are typically equipped with a GoTo system. These systems are essentially mini computers that align your telescope to particular night sky objects. You get two types of catadioptrics, the Schmidt-Cassegrain and the Maksutov-Cassegrain. As a general rule, the Maksutov-Cassegrain is better for viewing planets, while the Schmidt-Cassegrain models are a little more versatile and feature bigger apertures, so they’re preferred by astrophotographers.