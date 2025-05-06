Want a scope that's portable, beginner-friendly, and suitable for children? We think the Celestron Classic Firstscope 76mm is one of the best telescopes for kids and beginners, easy to set up and a breeze to use. Now it's 20% off at Amazon, an absolute steal if you're a budget-minded beginner or buying for younger stargazers. You'll have to be fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal.

You can get this Celestron Signature Series 76mm FirstScope on sale right now at Amazon for $57.49.

There's so much to love about this pocket-friendly scope, going beyond its bargain price. In our Celestron FirstScope 76mm review, we awarded it four out of five stars, saying that it "Ticks all of the boxes on a novice skywatcher's wishlist when they're choosing their very first telescope."

You don't have to worry about shopping for additional accessories, which makes this an ideal gift. It contains everything you need and there's next to no fuss involved in using it. Just place it on a table and you're ready to survey the night sky. It's sturdy enough to stand up to a little punishment, and we rank it as one of the best small telescopes for children.

We're constantly checking the best prices on the products we cover so you have access to the biggest discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

While this deal is for the Celestron Firstscope 76 Signature Edition, there are several other visual designs. (Image credit: Amazon)

As part of Celestron's Signature Series this scope boasts a super-snazzy moon map wrap, but it's otherwise identical to the regular Celestron Signature Series FirstScope 76mm and has everything you need to start stargazing. It comes with two eyepieces and Celestron's own Starry Night Software, which features thousands of celestial objects.

We were seriously impressed when we reviewed the Celestron Firstscope 76mm, praising its portability and ease of use. This is a tabletop scope, so all you need to do is place it on a suitable surface, and you're ready to go; it really is that simple. With a weight of just 4.5 lbs, you can take it anywhere.

It's sturdy enough that you don't need to worry about children manhandling it and even if the worst does happen, and it breaks, you're not out of pocket. It's an ideal way to test the water with younger stargazers, to see whether their interest in astronomy is going to stick. It's certain to wow children and absolute beginners alike.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We found its image quality to be perfectly fair, but if you're prepared to spend more, you can get even better views of the cosmos. The Celestron Powerseeker 127 EQ is one alternative to consider, or, for extra ease of use, take a look at the best smart telescopes.

Key features: 76 mm) aperture, 300 mm focal length, f/3.95 focal ratio, Dobsonian mount, 4.3 lbs. (1.95 kg) weight

Product launched: March 2009

Price history: Before today's deal, the Celestron Firstscope 76 Tabletop Telescope briefly dipped to this price in March, but this is the joint cheapest it's been for a year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $57.49 | Walmart: $71.95 | Celestron: $71.95

Reviews consensus: In our review of the Celestron Firstscope 76 Tabletop Telescope we give it four stars. It's an excellent, pocket-friendly first scope for casual or young astronomers; we rate it as the best small telescope for kids and one of the best telescopes under $500. It's portable, sturdy and won't break the bank. Its user reviews are similarly positive, with purchasers praising how child-friendly it is.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Telescopes, Best Telescopes for Kids, Best Small Telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You want a budget scope to see if your interest in skywatching sticks, or if you're purchasing for young children.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want the flexibility of a tripod; this is strictly for tabletop use, or are able to spend more. Instead, consider one of our best budget telescopes such as the Celestron Powerseeker 127 EQ.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.